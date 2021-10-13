The Challenge stars react to Ex on the Beach alum Chris Pearson’s death

Former Ex on the Beach star Chris Pearson died at the age of 25 after a stabbing incident in Los Angeles. Pic credit: @exonthebeach/Instagram

Following the shocking news that former Ex on the Beach star Chris Pearson lost his life this past weekend, several cast members from The Challenge, including Chris’ castmates, reacted to the loss.

The reality TV star, also known as “Creatures Ferris,” appeared on the first season of MTV’s series, which involved cast members mostly from other shows living in Hawaii with their exes.

His castmates included several future Challenge stars, including four-time finalist Cory Wharton and two-time finalist Paulie Calafiore, among others.

Ex on the Beach alum loses life in stabbing

Former Ex on the Beach cast member Chris Pearson died at age 25 this past weekend in a stabbing incident in Los Angeles. Based on a TMZ report, the stabbing occurred during an altercation in San Fernando Valley that Chris was involved in early Sunday morning.

Based on reports, Chris was in an altercation with another individual that stabbed him, resulting in Chris being transported to the hospital for treatment. He died approximately an hour and a half after arriving there due to his injuries.

MTV’s Ex on the Beach shared a post on their official Twitter and Instagram pages in memory of Chris.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“We are deeply saddened to hear about the loss of Chris Pearson. Our hearts go out to his family and friends during this difficult time,” their Instagram post caption reads.

The first season of MTV’s Ex on the Beach proved successful enough for the series to continue. There were three additional seasons of the show, with the most recent, Season 4, airing from late 2019 into 2020.

Many Challenge stars appeared on seasons of the show, including Nelson Thomas, Morgan Willett, Jozea Flores, Nicole Ramos, Devin Walker, Nicole Zanatta, and Laurel Stucky.

Chris’ family in Colorado has set up a GoFund Me page where people can contribute to help with his funeral costs. As of this report, they’d reached over $6,000 of their $30,000 goal.

The Challenge stars react to Chris Pearson’s death

MTV’s Ex on the Beach Season 1 aired in 2018 and featured a run of 11 episodes. Chris was one of the few cast members who wasn’t from another reality TV show. His exes on the show were Chelsko Thompson and Haley Read.

The cast also consisted of several future Challenge stars, including Angela Babicz, Faith Stowers, Cory Wharton, Paulie Calafiore, and Derrick Henry.

Angela, who appeared on The Challenge: Final Reckoning, retweeted the Ex on the Beach Twitter post with a “RIP Chris” for her fallen castmate.

Ex on the Beach castmate Cory Wharton also shared a tweet with a RIP for Chris upon learning of the news.

Pic credit: @CoryWharton/Twitter

On the Instagram post, reality TV stars also shared their thoughts upon Chris’ tragic passing, including Cory’s girlfriend Taylor Selfridge and cast members of The Challenge.

Pic credit: @exonthebeach/Instagram

“Damn. RIP,” wrote Big Brother and Challenge star Paulie Calafiore, who also appeared on Ex on the Beach with Chris.

Pic credit: @exonthebeach/Instagram

Current The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies cast member Nelson Thomas originally debuted on Are You The One? Season 3. Nelson also appeared on Ex on the Beach Season 2. He left a comment on the IG post in memory of Chris.

Pic credit: @exonthebeach/Instagram

“RIP bro!” commented Survivor, Ex on the Beach, and Challenge star Jay Starrett.

Pic credit: @exonthebeach/Instagram

“So sad. He was awesome.❤️ RIP Angel,” The Challenge alum Marie Roda commented.

Pic credit: @exonthebeach/Instagram

Following his time on MTV’s Ex on the Beach, Chris launched a successful singing career. The GoFund Me page for Chris mentions that the only thing he loved more than his music was his family.

“All Chris wanted was to make it far in life to help his family and make them proud. Chris was taken from us way way too soon. Nobody was ready for this, there was so much more he had set to accomplish,” the page description reads.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.