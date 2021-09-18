The Challenge alum Angela Babicz gives fans ‘breaking news’ about her situation with Nelson Thomas

Former The Challenge cast member Angela Babicz gave fans an update about her and Nelson Thomas. Pic credit: Angela Babicz/YouTube

Angela Babicz may not have appeared on many seasons of The Challenge but has connections to more than a few cast members.

That includes an infamous relationship with current Spies, Lies & Allies cast member Nelson Thomas, with things getting ugly between them.

The former Challenge castmates ended up splitting apart and were on bad terms for a while. However, fans continue to ask Angela whether she and Nelson are talking, so she recently shared what may be some “breaking news.”

Angela Babicz lets fans know about her and Nelson

In a recent YouTube video, former The Challenge: Final Reckoning cast member Angela Babicz opened up to fans on all sorts of topics. Naturally, one of the topics that came up was her and Nelson Thomas‘ current situation.

In her video, Angela shares that she got the same question “literally a hundred times,” regarding whether or not she and her ex-boyfriend Nelson still talk now.

“I don’t even know if this is breaking news. Is it? It probably is if you guys are asking. Yes, we still talk. This is very new, actually. We went almost a year and a half being on very, very bad terms,” Angela revealed.

“Just recently, we’ve reconnected, and we’re just focused on being friends right now,” she added, also saying she doesn’t want to be in a relationship, but Nelson has been there for her through “some of the hardest times” in her life.

Angela went on to explain that fans can get more details about why they broke up in her previous YouTube videos, saying Nelson’s a “great friend” but was a “s****y boyfriend.”

Angela called breakup ‘best thing ever’ for her

In a video she published in March of last year, Angela told fans, “this breakup is honestly the best to ever happen,” as it allowed her to focus more on herself and positive things.

“I just feel so at peace and so happy with my decision. This has been such a long time coming, and actually today, rewatching my old breakup videos where I was completely broken. I wasn’t ready to let the relationship go,” she said in her YouTube video.

“What I went through is completely insane. I can’t even wrap my head around it,” she shared in the video.

Are You The One?’s Nelson and Bad Girls Club star Angela were castmates on The Challenge: Final Reckoning. However, their appearance together on another MTV reality show, Ex on the Beach, was where they met one another and started dating.

While the relationship seemed to be going strong for a while, things took a bad turn, and it even ended up as an episode of the Dr. Phil show with Angela calling out Nelson’s “toxic” behavior. Nelson admitted he was still in love with Angela during the episode.

Angela says she’s tried to forgive Nelson but hasn’t been able to trust him since he cheated on her. #DrPhilhttps://t.co/O14lS5jA8u — Dr. Phil (@DrPhil) September 30, 2019

Their time on Dr. Phil included many topics, ranging from Nelson cheating on Angela to ripping off her fingernail. While the couple had attempted to work out their differences, their breakup occurred in March 2020, per a TVOM report.

Nelson, who currently appears on Season 37 of MTV’s The Challenge, has been featured in a hookup or showmance with several castmates, including Ashley Mitchell and rookie Berna Canbeldek. As of this report, it appears Nelson is single, though.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.