The Challenge star Wes Bergmann shares why he won’t appear in The Traitors after fans keep suggesting it

Wes Bergmann is best known as a cunning and conniving character in MTV’s The Challenge.

He’s won two seasons of the main show and one for the spinoff show, The Challenge: All Stars 2, thanks to his competitive abilities and savvy game strategies.

Some may even consider him among the greatest villains of all time in the competition series.

However, the former Real World star is asking that fans stop tagging him to appear in another reality show called The Traitors.

Wes, 38, indicated that the show isn’t even worth the income it would bring his way and seemingly suggested it’s beneath him to appear in it.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In addition to that, he’s also suggesting he has a loyalty that keeps him from appearing on projects outside of The Challenge.

Wes Bergmann says he’s uninterested in The Traitors

Wes seems to have his mind made up when it comes to future reality TV appearances. Taking to his Twitter, the three-time Challenge winner posted a series of messages asking fans to stop tagging him for The Traitors, the new American reality show on Peacock.

“Unlike the rest of the desperate scrubs I don’t want to be on tv for tv’s sake. I’ve got a job that pays 10x whatever the highest paid Traitor makes,” Wes said in one tweet.

Pic credit: @WestonBergmann/Twitter

He compared his decision not to do The Traitors to Kansas City Chiefs NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes not playing arena football in his offseasons.

“Well, I’m the Patrick Mahomes of reality TV and The Challenge is the Super Bowl,” Wes said.

In an additional tweet, he mentioned a loyalty to Bunim Murray Productions. He even compared the idea of him going on The Traitors to the idea of him being married to Tyra Banks and fans wanting him to “bang” an OF model.

Pic credit: @WestonBergmann/Twitter

He added in another tweet that he realizes some of his “friends & colleagues have asked to be on the show.”

“I respect their wishes. I think they’d be great. I will watch it. I’ll even recap it,” he said, sharing his Patreon link.

“But I will not be on it! I will not put bumper stickers on my Lamborghini,” he tweeted.

He thanked those who tagged him, saying he understood they meant well, before reminding everyone they could see him on The Challenge: World Championship.

Pic credit: @WestonBergmann/Twitter

The Traitors debuted on Peacock this past January and featured several reality TV stars, along with other non-reality TV cast members. Among the reality TV stars were Big Brother’s Rachel Reilly and Cody Calafiore, The Bachelorette’s Arie Luyendyk Jr., and Below Deck’s Kate Chastain.

While there were no cast members for MTV’s The Challenge in the first season, multi-time Challenge finalist Cory Wharton was nearly part of the show. Meanwhile, his castmate Wes seems to want nothing to do with it.

Wes’ former Challenge rival appearing on a similar show

As Wes mentioned, he’s currently appearing in The Challenge: World Championship, which just arrived with its first few episodes on Paramount Plus.

The show features MVPs from The Challenge: Australia, Argentina, the UK, and the USA. It also features MTV Legends, which is what Wes is part of. Others include Tori Deal, Kaycee Clark, Amber Borzotra, Nelson Thomas, Theo Campbell, and Johnny Bananas.

Of those cast members, Bananas is set to appear in another reality show with a vibe similar to The Traitors. Monsters and Critics reported about House of Villains, a new reality TV show coming to E!, and could include Bananas in the rumored cast.

The show reportedly features some of the most famous villains in reality TV history. Others mentioned for the potential cast include Heidi Montag, Omarosa, Johnny Fairplay, and Farrah Abraham.

As of this report, an official cast announcement, trailer, or premiere date has yet to arrive for the show. However, Bananas might be able to talk Wes into doing another show if he enjoys participating in House of Villains.

The Challenge: World Championship episodes arrive Wednesdays on Paramount Plus.