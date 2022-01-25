Brittany Matthews champagne video: Patrick Mahomes’ fiancee called out for Chiefs victory celebration

Brittany Matthews at the Kansas City Chiefs’ AFC Divisional Round game on Sunday, January 23. Pic credit: @brittanylynne/Instagram

Following the Kansas City Chiefs’ historic NFL playoff win, Patrick Mahomes’ fiancee Brittany Matthews chose to celebrate with champagne.

However, many people who saw the Brittany Matthews champagne video felt it wasn’t best to pop that bottle and spray it in the stands at the game.

Matthews’ antics in the stands brought reactions from many individuals criticizing her for the champagne victory celebration.

Brittany Matthews champagne video arrives with Chiefs win

What better way to celebrate a huge NFL playoff victory than by popping open a bottle of champagne and spraying it around enthusiastically? That’s typically the means of celebrating used by sports teams in locker rooms after winning important games, including championships.

Brittany Matthews, the wife-to-be of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, opted to have her own champagne celebration, which involved the crowd.

In a video originally shared on her Instagram and other social media pages, Matthews is seen working to open the cork on a bottle of champagne from her box seat. Then, she spills and sprays it onto the crowd sitting below in the regular seats below the box.

For societies sake the Bengals need to win next week pic.twitter.com/299LGpCR0Y — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 24, 2022

Matthews’ champagne spilling over the crowd arrived after her fiance Patrick Mahomes delivered an overtime win in a thrilling playoff game against the Buffalo Bills.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Chiefs, playing at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, tied the game in the final seconds of regulation with a field goal. In overtime, Mahomes then connected to one of his top targets, tight end Travis Kelce, to secure a 42-36 win and send the crowd into a frenzy.

Matthews called out for her champagne celebration

Brittany Matthews is clearly a devoted Chiefs superfan who loves to root on her future husband and his team. While many fans were in full support of Matthews’ champagne celebration, plenty of others criticized what she did.

“That’s what everyone wanted. Someone pouring champagne down on them from their heated box lol” one individual commented on Brittany’s IG video post.

Pic credit: @brittanylynee/Instagram

“Why are you dumping stuff on our fans? Cmon,” another commenter asked.

Pic credit: @brittanylynne/Instagram

“OMG I would be so mad if someone sprayed champagne all over me,” another person commented.

Pic credit: @brittanylynne/Instagram

One critic said Brittany needed to consider the cold weather before spilling and spraying the champagne down below.

Pic credit: @brittanylynne/Instagram



Another individual brought up that she may have sprayed champagne on kids seated below.

Pic credit: @brittanylynne/Instagram

And another questioned if Brittany thought she could do whatever she wanted because she’s “rich and married to Patrick Mahomes.” The “rich” part of that may be true, although the couple has yet to tie the knot officially.

Pic credit: @brittanylynne/Instagram

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews are high school sweethearts. Mahomes finally proposed on September 1, 2020, and the couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes, in February 2021.

According to a report from ABC’s KMBC 9 News, Patrick and Brittany will get married sometime in March 2022, with the ceremony taking place somewhere “tropical.” That could also be a nice way to celebrate a second Super Bowl win for Mahomes and the Chiefs.

To get to the Super Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs need to win their AFC Championship game at home on Sunday, January 30 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Anyone seated in the section below Brittany Matthews may want to bring appropriate rain gear, including raincoats and umbrellas, just in case of another victory celebration up above.