Brittany Matthews: Patrick Mahomes’ girlfriend slams Patriots fans, says she was harassed in stadium

During the recent Chiefs vs. Patriots game, Patrick Mahomes’ girlfriend Brittany Matthews was in the stands at Gillette Stadium along with Mahomes’ brother to root for Kansas City. Unfortunately, they were harassed by some of the nearby Patriots fans to the point that security had to come and get involved.

Brittany Matthews documents harassment from Patriots fans

Patrick Mahomes has been with girlfriend Brittany Matthews since high school and she’s clearly his biggest fan. Her endless support is clear on her social media and her game attendance. That recently included taking a trip to what would end up a brutal stadium environment on the road in New England.

When Matthews and Mahomes’ brother showed up to take their seats in the crowd at Gillette, apparently a New England Patriots fan pointed them out, letting others around know who they were.

“As soon as we sit down, drunk dude ‘hey everyone this is patrick mahomes girl and brother, let’s give them s–t.’ This shall be fun,” Matthews posted on her Twitter feed.

This place is horrible, people already yelling every time I stand up, am I not aloud to stand up for football game?😲🤔 — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) December 8, 2019

She even posted that nearby fans warned her if she kept standing they’d call security to have them kicked out. Well, security eventually did step in, but it was to ensure the safety of Matthews and Mahomes’ brother. According to her Twitter and Instagram post (below), security showed up to move them to new seats so they could enjoy the game without the harassment.

Matthews had a very tough situation of a different sort back in November 2018 while attending a game at the Chiefs’ Arrowhead Stadium. Her stepfather, Paul Massey, was there to see the quarterback in action. Unfortunately, Massey never got to see him play as he collapsed outside of the stadium during the pregame festivities.

Paramedics came to the scene and rushed Massey to a hospital where he later passed away. Matthews posted to Instagram on that difficult day about the loss but framed it with positivity and understanding as well.

Matthews, Mahomes celebrate big Chiefs win over Patriots

The Kansas City Chiefs would get the big win over their AFC rivals, 23-16. Mahomes had 283 yards and a touchdown pass in the win. That helped Kansas City (9-4) win the AFC West and secure an NFL playoff spot. It also gave one Brittany Matthews plenty of recent to celebrate.

“It’s victory Monday and It might be the best one yet,” Matthews tweeted with clapping hand emojis.

Matthews would also post several images on her Instagram embracing her boyfriend in celebration from Gillette Stadium. “Everyone was sleeping on us, so we had to wake em up #chiefskingdom,” she captioned the photo series.

Fans can be tough at sporting events, especially to those rooting for the opposing team. The Patriots fans, as a whole, were in a bad mood, even booing their own team off the field during Sunday’s game. However, Matthews and Mahomes’ brother were subjected to unnecessary extra harassment based on their relationships to the Chiefs quarterback.

Fortunately, security made things right and both Matthews and Mahomes were able to enjoy pushing through the adversity to enjoy a big win.

They’ll be back home this coming Sunday to host the Denver Broncos and expect Brittany Matthews to be among those cheering the loudest for her boyfriend’s team.