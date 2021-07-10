The Challenge star Kyle Christie and girlfriend Vicky Turner reveal the sex of their first baby, castmates react

Kyle Christie during a confessional interview on The Challenge: Double Agents Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge star Kyle Christie is set to officially become a father in the coming months, as he and girlfriend Vicky Turner are expecting their first child together.

On Saturday, the couple shared the big announcement of the sex of their baby, with many people reacting to the gender reveal on social media.

Among them were many of Kyle’s Challenge castmates, including co-stars Cory Wharton, Aneesa Ferreira, Nelson Thomas, Nany Gonzalez, and Tori Deal.

Kylie Christie of The Challenge ready to welcome first child

In mid-March, Kyle Christie and Vicky Turner first revealed they were expecting Baby Christie in September of this year. That brought plenty of excitement for The Challenge star as he’ll join the ranks of several other parents who have appeared on MTV’s show.

In his original social media post then, the reality TV star promised his future child, “you are going to have one hell of a life.” On Saturday, July 10, Kyle and Christie posted on social media to share the news that they’ll be having a boy.

The couple shared a photo standing in front of “BOY” spelled out in large white letters, with Kyle smiling next to his girlfriend while placing one hand on her baby bump.

The second slide on Kyle’s Instagram post is a video clip that features their gender reveal party, attended by a large crowd of friends and family. In the clip, Kyle and Vicky counted down from 10 along with others at the party. Once they reached zero, the video turned to slow motion as the couple blasted off confetti cannons. Blue confetti shot out, signifying that a baby boy is on the way!

“Thank you to everyone who came to our gender reveal, it really was worth the wait. Thank you so much to my beautiful partner @vickelizabethx you are going to make the most perfect Mam in the world my heart is so full, I love you,” Kyle wrote in part of his caption.

“Everyone tonight raise a glass to great parents…New life. The loved ones we’ve lost…And most of all, the new one’s we’ve gained! 💙,” he added in tribute to all parents.

Kyle’s castmates from The Challenge react to reveal

As one might expect, many of Kyle’s Challenge castmates from over his six seasons on the show commented with congratulations or jokes about the fact he’s going to be a dad. The Geordie Shore star first debuted on Vendettas, then returned for Final Reckoning. He’s also appeared on War of the Worlds, War of the Worlds 2, Total Madness, and Double Agents.

His partners from the Double Agents season, Nany Gonzalez, Aneesa Ferreira, and Amber Borzotra, commented on his reveal announcement.

“Oooooo my goodness!!!! CONGRATS ❤️,” Nany commented to her former Double Agents partner.

“Congrats to both of you!!!! ❤️❤️,” Aneesa commented to Kyle and Vicky on the Instagram post.

While Aneesa and Nany were Kyle’s teammates for a good portion of his Double Agents season, Amber Borzotra was his partner briefly before winning her elimination. She offered her congratulations and love to the expecting parents.

Wes Bergmann never shies away from the chance to make a wisecrack towards his castmates and certainly not when it comes to castmates Johnny Bananas and Kyle Christie.

“Well at least there’s gonna be one man living with Vicki,” Wes joked to his Challenge co-star.

“You muthhhaaaf*******r lmao jp congrats looks like there’s still one and only GIRLYDAD 😂 CONGRATULATIONS BRO 🎉,” Cory Wharton commented on Kyle’s Instagram post.

“Hollllllyyyy s**t you got a boy!!!!! Congrats guys!!!! 😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️ so happy for your family,” Tori Deal commented.

“NO WAY! ITS A BOY OMG!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Congrats you guys!!!!! 😍😭,” Amanda Garcia, Kyle’s castmate on Final Reckoning and War of the Worlds commented.

Of those reacting, Cory and Amanda are both parents already. So are Double Agents castmates, Chris “CT” Tamburello and Theresa Jones, so Kyle will have plenty of people to seek advice from.

He’ll also have castmates Zach Nicols and Jenna Compono to chat with about parenting ups and downs as they are also expecting a baby boy in the coming months.

The Challenge Season 37 premiere date is TBA for 2021 on MTV.