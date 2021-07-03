The Challenge stars Theresa Jones, Jenna Compono share pregnancy updates with baby bump photos

The Challenge star Theresa Jones appeared in the Battle of the Exes II final along with Jenna Compono and others. Pic credit: Paramount+

Two of The Challenge stars are expecting babies soon and keep fans updated on their pregnancy progress.

Within the past few days, Theresa Jones and Jenna Compono shared brand new baby bump photos along with an update on when their due dates might arrive.

Both should give birth within the next few months, bringing the potential for some future Challenge stars.

Here are the latest updates on their progress.

Theresa Jones nearing due date, shares baby bump pic

This past week, The Challenge: Double Agents star Theresa Jones shared her latest baby bump photo on her official Instagram.

Theresa, who turns 36 early next month, seemed eager to deliver her latest addition to the family.

In a selfie, Theresa posed for a side view as she smiled and held her baby bump for fans to see. She captioned it “37 weeks” with a heart emoji.

With most pregnancies lasting about 40 weeks, Theresa is super close to her due date. Her latest baby will make for her third child with husband T.J. Jones, a former wide receiver for the Detroit Lions and New York Giants.

On June 18, Theresa shared another image of her baby bump. The previous post featured more of a professional photoshoot look to it.

Theresa posed, dressed in a flowing red dress, with the caption, “I do not wake up like this.”

A fan commented and asked The Challenge star how much longer until the baby was due.

“She’ll probably come early🥴- have 4.. aiming for at least 2🙏🏽- definitely should probably get a hospital bag ready and get some nb laundry started lmao🥴🥴🥴🤣🤣.”

Theresa replied to the question.

In her response, Theresa remarked the baby might arrive earlier than expected. Theresa and T.J. are expecting a girl for their third child. Will she grow up to follow in mom and dad’s footsteps as a star athlete?

Theresa returned for The Challenge Season 36, Double Agents, and was once again a strong competitor. She became a threat to others in the game, who targeted her after she made a bold power move.

Sophomore competitor Kaycee Clark defeated Theresa in elimination to send her home.

Theresa gave a teary-eyed farewell confessional speech after the elimination, seeming to show it was her end on The Challenge. If true, she’ll turn her attention to her growing family alongside her husband T.J. Jones.

She will become the latest Challenge star to have a baby in 2021, joining castmate Ashley Marie Kelsey, who just gave birth to her first child in the past month.

Jenna Compono’s due date also drawing closer

Besides Theresa expecting a baby soon, her Battle of the Exes II castmate Jenna Compono expects to deliver her first child with her husband, Challenge castmate Zach Nichols.

Fans last saw Jenna, 28, compete on the Total Madness season.

On Friday, the three-time Challenge finalist shared an image on her Instagram giving fans an idea of how long she has left before her expected due date arrives.

“8 more weeks left!” Jenna wrote in her caption on a side view selfie of her baby bump.

In the image, Jenna wears a stylish grey and black dress as she stands smiling in front of a white curtain.

That puts Jenna’s expected due date in late August. She and Zach previously held a gender-reveal event, in which they shared the news they are expecting a baby boy.

The couple has a separate Instagram account dedicated to Baby Nichols.

On that account, they shared a 4D sonogram view (below) showing off their baby boy’s face. Many of the commenters noted the baby has a strong resemblance to Zach right now.

That boy could grow up to be one impressive Challenge competitor based on having a former winner as his dad and a three-time finalist with a 6-3 elimination record as his mother!

The Challenge Season 37 premiere date is TBA for 2021 on MTV.