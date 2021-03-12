The Challenge star Kyle Christie announces he and girlfriend Vicky Turner are expecting ‘Baby Christie’

The Challenge’s Kyle Christie with girlfriend Vicky Turner. Pic credit: @vickelizabethx/Instagram

Kyle Christie, who currently appears on The Challenge: Double Agents, is set to become a father! He and his girlfriend, Vicky Turner shared the news with friends, family, and fans on social media.

It makes Kyle, 28, the latest of Challenge stars to announce news of a baby on the way, as several of his former castmates have also revealed they are expecting.

The UK reality TV star has become known for his hilarious and zany commentary during MTV’s reality competition series. Several castmates made sure to do the same on his latest announcement.

Kyle Christie, Vicky Turner announce ‘Baby Christie’ is on the way

Kyle and his girlfriend Vicky Turner posted a photo on Instagram on Friday, March 12. The couple, both wearing white tops, was all smiles as they held up a photo of an ultrasound. One of Vicky’s hands rested proudly on her stomach.

“Little bit of you & a little bit of me……that’s what it takes to make Family…I promise you kid, you are going to have one hell of life,” Kyle said in part of his IG post’s caption.

“Baby Christie due September,” he shared with friends, fans, and family.

The photo post brought in plenty of Likes, with over 70,000 as of this report, as well as lots of congratulatory comments.

Kyle’s girlfriend Vicky shared the same photo to her Instagram profile with a slightly different caption to go with it.

“Half of me and half of you…Baby Christie due September 2021,” Vicky shared in her caption. That brought Kyle on to the comments to express his love for his expecting girlfriend.

Challenge cast members congratulate, joke with Kyle

With Kyle’s big news, many of his co-stars from The Challenge: Double Agents, or previous seasons of The Challenge came in to offer congratulations, advice, or take playful shots at him.

“If I was quarantined with someone as out of my league as she is to you, I’d baby trap her too. Smart man. Congrats!” Kyle’s Double Agents castmate Wes Bergmann wrote. The two have famously exchanged playful jabs with each other on social media over their seasons on the show.

“Ahhhh !!!! Hopefully it’s a girl then our babies can get married and you and Zach can be brothers… congrats you two!” Jenna Compono commented. Jenna and her fiance, Zach Nichols announced last month they’re expecting their first child as well.

“congrats Kyle!!!!!! What a beautiful, hilarious, child you and her will have!!!” Challenge star Marie Roda commented on the post.

“Dude soooo exciting!!!! So happy for you congratulations to you and your beautiful girlfriend!” Kaycee Clark wrote.

“Congrats my dude!!!…Expect nothing but girls lol,” Darrell Taylor said.

“Congrats buddy! That kid already has a bigger penis than you,” The Challenge G.O.A.T. Johnny Bananas joked.

Other Challenge competitors to stop by and congratulate Kyle on the big news including Rogan O’Connor, Devin Walker, Amber Borzotra, Lio Rush, and Joss Mooney.

Kyle currently appears on The Challenge: Double Agents season, which is his sixth appearance on MTV’s series since 2018. He debuted on Vendettas after initially appearing on the British reality TV series Geordie Shore.

The Challenge: Double Agents airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.