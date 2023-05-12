The Challenge star Jordan Wiseley to participate in IMSA’s Michelin Pilot Challenge

The Challenge’s Jordan Wiseley has been among the stars to dominate the reality TV competition series, often participating in crazy stunts involving moving vehicles and swerving cars.

From one Challenge to another, he’s now taking his talents to the race track as he’ll be part of the IMSA’s Michelin Pilot Challenge this weekend.

The 33-year-old three-time winner of MTV’s The Challenge revealed his involvement with the IMSA’s upcoming race via an Instagram post earlier this week.

His post includes a video clip from a docuseries which profiles Jordan’s journey to becoming a professional race car driver.

He introduces himself as Jordan Wiseley, “an athlete, TV personality, actor, and professional race car driver.”

The brief footage also shows a colorful Hyundai speeding around a track. Jordan says he’s always “dreamt of being a professional race car driver,” adding he “never thought it would happen in three months.”

Fans can watch Jordan take to the racetrack this weekend for his first International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) event as part of the Michelin Pilot Challenge.

The IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge is based in the United States and features Grand Touring and Touring Cars. Per MultiMaticSports, it’s “considered to be the top championship for GT4 cars in the US.” Based on details from the website, it also features “some of the best tracks in North America.”

In the clip from his docuseries, Jordan called becoming a professional race car driver a “long, long manifestation” he had in his mind.

“If there’s ever a chance I could drive for Hyundai, I’m doing whatever it takes,” he also says in the video clip.

He commented about his foray into race car driving via his Instagram post’s caption.

“A whole new chapter begins.. The kind of terrifying that leads to greatness. It’s fight or get out of the way. Incredibly humbled and excited to announce that I will be racing in the @imsa_racing Michelin Pilot Challenge at @weathertechraceway with the @deily.motorsports Team!!” Jordan wrote.

Based on details from the upcoming IMSA schedule, Jordan will participate in the WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca 120, also called Pilot Challenge: Laguna Seca, on Saturday, May 13. It features production-based race cars.

The race occurs at the Laguna Seca Raceway in Monterey and Salinas, California. It’s one of several races taking place over the next few days as part of a multi-day event called the Motul Course de Monterey. The @weathertechraceway account indicated they’d have over 30,000 people attending this event.

A report from FrontStretch earlier this week looked at which cars and drivers are involved in the upcoming IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge race. The report mentioned an “unknown driver” in Deily Motorsports’ No. 74 car, most likely referring to Jordan.

In the United States, the race is only available to watch online via a Peacock Premium subscription, beginning at 7:25 p.m. Eastern Time on Saturday evening. According to Peacock’s event details, it has a runtime of just over two hours.

Jordan’s Instagram post announcing his involvement in the upcoming race brought lots of love and support for his newest endeavor as a professional racecar driver.

It also prompted one individual to ask Jordan about his availability for The Challenge Season 39, as they asked him if he could make it in time to film for the next season of MTV’s show.

Based on Jordan’s “nope” reply to the comment, it seems unlikely he’ll participate in the upcoming season following his appearance in the final in Ride or Dies. That could be due to his involvement with the IMSA and the race schedule.

Jordan says he won’t be available for Season 39 of The Challenge. Pic credit: @jordan_wiseley/Instagram

Monsters and Critics recently reported rumors of three other Challengers who are “very likely” to appear in Season 39, as casting is underway.

Meanwhile, Jordan will compete in another final, as he and his partner Kaz Crossley are part of The Challenge: World Championship, which presents its finale on May 17. Ahead of that, fans can see how he does at the Michelin Pilot Challenge on Saturday evening.

The Challenge: World Championship finale arrives Wednesday, May 17, on Paramount Plus. The Challenge Season 39 is TBA for MTV.