The Challenge rumors: Season 39 cast and filming updates arrive via Challenge insider

The Challenge Season 38 brought fans a brand new theme with Ride or Dies, as pairs of competitors worked together based on their special bonds.

Ultimately, friends Tori Deal and Devin Walker outlasted the rest of the competitors, finishing first place in an intense 100-hour final in Argentina.

With that, they collected $1 million in prize money and even gave out a bit of money to the other finalists in a gesture they wanted to carry on as a Challenge tradition.

The Ride or Dies reunion episodes have started airing, as cast members are reliving and rehashing some of the past season’s drama.

However, a focus arrives at the end of each season as fans speculate about what’s next for The Challenge franchise on MTV.

A Challenge superfan and insider may have answered that question with their latest updates regarding Season 39.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies Episode 19 was appropriately called The End of the Ride and brought the conclusion of Season 38’s final. In the closing moments, host TJ Lavin mentioned the next season, which likely had many fans anticipating what’s next.

“Season 38 over now. We will see you in 39,” TJ said as the episode concluded.

While there is no official confirmation of any details regarding the new season of The Challenge, an online insider known for offering generally reliable spoilers and other details ahead of and during filming has provided some new information.

According to @GamerVev on Twitter, “availability contacts” have started for the next MTV season, and the expected date when it will film is sometime in late May.

Speculation begins about The Challenge Season 39. Pic credit: @GamerVev/Twitter

That would likely mean that a new season would arrive by September or later, but hopefully before the end of 2023. Currently, at least two other spinoff shows are on the way to consume.

There are no other details or rumors yet regarding the cast. However, fans can rule out Amber Borzotra, who revealed she’s expecting her first child with Chauncey Palmer and stated she’s taking a break. Beyond that, it’s currently anyone’s guess for which individuals might participate in Season 39 until insiders start revealing spoilers.

The Challenge has several spinoffs coming up next

As of this writing, two more international spinoffs for The Challenge have started airing in their respective countries. There’s The Challenge: Argentina and The Challenge: UK, each of which will produce several winners who will likely be part of The Challenge: World Championship cast.

The promotions have already started for this international spinoff, with a poster and sneak peek arriving online. More recently, videos featuring The Challenge Legends and MVPs have begun to arrive. Among the MTV stars in the show will be Johnny Bananas, Tori Deal, Jordan Wiseley, Darrell Taylor, and Jonna Mannion.

The Challenge: Australia MVPs were recently revealed online, as that show has released all its episodes. They’ll include show winners Kiki Morris and Troy Cullen.

Once Argentina and UK have officially aired their episodes revealing the winners, more MVPs will likely be announced for the World Championship spinoff, which hits Paramount Plus on March 8.

The Challenge: All Stars 4 will likely arrive shortly after the World Championship season’s episodes are fully released. Typically there are at least a few weeks of buildup with promotional content, including a cast reveal, trailer, and other videos.

As of this report, there’s no official premiere date for All Stars 4, but it looks like there will be plenty of Challenge content to consume in 2023.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies Reunion Part 2 airs Wednesday, March 1, at 8/7c on MTV. The Challenge: World Championship premieres Wednesday, March 8, on Paramount Plus. The Challenge: All Stars 4 is TBA for Paramount Plus.