The Challenge star Aneesa Ferreira celebrates major achievement, ‘proving anything is possible’

The Challenge star Aneesa Ferreira during her Spies, Lies & Allies season. Pic credit: MTV

Aneesa Ferreira of The Challenge has grown up over the years on MTV in front of viewers’ eyes, after originally appearing on The Real World: Chicago.

She’s become a Challenge regular and now an All Stars OG, who has reached several finals on the shows but never won a season.

However, she’s now celebrating a more significant achievement, as she revealed she officially completed her college degree after many years of perseverance and hard work.

Aneesa shares college graduation photos and video

On Friday, Aneesa Ferreira shared that she’s now an official graduate of Temple University, thanks to a journey that took about seven years to complete.

The 40-year-old shared how she was able to finish school over the years despite having many other commitments, including The Challenge and its podcast, as well as enduring a pandemic, “anxiety,” and “incredible loss.”

“I’ve been waiting for this day for about 7 years. I managed to appear on 6 tv shows, endure a pandemic, host a podcast, work nights (long nights), struggle with anxiety, and deal with incredible loss all while being a full time student. I’m so proud of myself for going back in my 30’s and proving that anything is possible despite the obstacles,” Aneesa said in part of her caption.

She shared several photos of herself dressed in her graduation outfit along with a mortarboard and posing with two of her biggest supporters. Aneesa also included a video clip of the moment she walked across the stage.

The Challenge vet cheers as her name is announced as a graduate with a degree in Psychology. Aneesa receives applause and cheers from others in attendance, and the individual recording the video also gives her a shout.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I want to thank the people who pushed me, supported me, offered to make study guides and flash cards all while constantly reassuring me that they were proud of me. Anyone who knows me knows that I rarely take it easy on myself, but on this day I’m choosing to celebrate me. This is just one thing in the line of great things to come,” she said in her caption.

Per Temple’s website, the university held its graduation ceremony this past Friday for those receiving their degrees in Liberal Arts, including psychology and other areas of study.

In her IG post, The Challenge vet also shared that “sometimes you can surprise yourself” with what you can accomplish, as she encouraged others to go back to school if they’re considering it.

Aneesa’s Challenge castmates react to major achievement

With Aneesa’s celebration of herself also came many of her Challenge castmates from over the years, leaving congratulatory comments to also celebrate her major achievement.

“One of the most genuinely real, strongest people I’ve ever had the pleasure of meeting/working/befriending in my life. Congrats! 🙌👏 ❤️,” her castmate Tony Raines commented.

Pic credit: @aneesamtv/Instagram

“You are so amazing! I’m so proud of you, congrats !!! 👏🏽💙,” Kam Williams wrote to her castmate.

Pic credit: @aneesamtv/Instagram

Tori Deal celebrated her castmate, good friend, and podcast co-host reminding her it was “Earned. not given.”

Pic credit: @aneesamtv/Instagram

“College Dropout 4 Life!! 🙋‍♂️ But thank you for reinspiring! 😄 Congrats Neesy!” her All Stars castmate Derrick Kosinski wrote.

Pic credit: @aneesamtv/Instagram

MTV’s The Challenge on Instagram commented that Aneesa is now “hotter by one degree” and that her celebration is “well deserved.”

Pic credit: @aneesamtv/Instagram

Other castmates celebrating Aneesa’s achievement included Leroy Garrett, Mark Long, Mattie Lynn Breaux, Nam Vo, Jenna Compono, Kyle Shore, Nelson Thomas, Gabby Allen, and Cory Wharton.

Aneesa has appeared in 15 regular seasons of The Challenge, with her most recent the Spies, Lies & Allies season on MTV. She suffered a rough shoulder injury during a daily mission, ending her bid at a possible appearance in the final by Episode 5.

She also appeared in the debut season of The Challenge: All Stars, reaching the final there and finishing in ninth place overall.

The Challenge OG mentions it took her about seven years of hard work to earn her college degree, which spanned six television shows. That would seem to include Battle of the Bloodlines, Dirty 30, Total Madness, Double Agents, All Stars, and Spies, Lies & Allies. In addition, she’s been co-hosting MTV’s Official The Challenge Podcast alongside Tori Deal for over a year now.

While she may not have won the final in those six The Challenge seasons, she’s winning at life now that she has earned her college degree, and based on her post, there’s much more on the way for her.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA on MTV. The Challenge: All Stars episodes are available on Paramount Plus.