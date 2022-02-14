The Challenge alum Gabby Allen shares lacy lingerie pics in promotion of her training program

Gabby Allen during her rookie season on The Challenge: Double Agents. Pic credit: MTV

Former The Challenge competitor Gabby Allen decided to turn up the heat for her followers on social media this weekend, showing off a series of photos modeling black lingerie.

The former Love Island UK and Celebrity Big Brother UK star has continued her intense workouts since appearing on MTV’s The Challenge last year.

It wasn’t just a thirst trap post for Allen, as she was also promoting her training program. Her toned body in the images gave people plenty of incentive to sign up too.

Gabby Allen shares series of sizzling photos

On Sunday morning, Gabby Allen, 30, shared an Instagram post with her 1.1 million followers showing off her fit figure in lacy black lingerie.

Allen, who appeared on The Challenge: Double Agents, modeled Loire’s Chaumont bra and thong. The sheer floral lace lingerie helped Gabby show off plenty of her fit physique.

She showed off several unique poses while wearing the items, with the final two showing her sculpted abs. It all made for a perfect advertisement for her training program.

“Hiiii!! TRAIN WITH ME. LINK IN BIO FOR ALL INFO. DM ME IF YOU NEED Q’s ANSWERED. LOVE YA,” she wrote in her caption, tagging it with “#shapeupwithgabbyallen.”

Gabby’s website currently features a six-week training program called Shape Up with Gabby Allen. Based on the website’s details, it includes four live workout sessions each week with Gabby, a library featuring hundreds of workouts, a resident nutritionist, a library of recipes, and options to communicate with Gabby, as well as a private Facebook group.

Her IG post racked up well over 9,600 Likes and was approaching 10,000 as of this report. There were also many comments, including several of her biggest supporters leaving their thoughts.

Gabby’s boyfriend, Brandon Myers, left three mindblown emojis in admiration of Gabby’s jaw-dropping lingerie photos.

Jenny West, a winner on MTV’s The Challenge: Total Madness, commented with a “Whit whooo” remark and fire emojis to recognize her fellow Challenger’s flaming hot photos.

Fans react to Gabby’s ‘inspiring’ photos

In addition to Gabby’s boyfriend and fellow Challenge alum commenting on her IG photos, many fans also dropped by to leave their thoughts.

One fan called Gabby’s post “inspiring,” adding that “hard work pays off.”

Another individual echoed those sentiments, commenting, “Talk about inspo” with a fire emoji.

“Yes pls gimme a bod like youuuu 😍🔥,” another fan commented in praising Gabby’s physique.

Yet another fan praised Gabby’s look, commenting on her Instagram post that she is “very beautiful and gorgeous.”

Fans of The Challenge saw Gabby Allen show up as one of the rookies on the Double Agents season. She teamed up with a few different partners for the various challenges throughout the episodes, including former WWE superstar Lio Rush and Challenge vet Devin Allen. She was eliminated by vet Nany Gonzalez in Episode 13 in the Ring of Spies event.

She had a showmance with castmate Fessy Shafaat which was presented in several episodes, although Fessy also expressed interest in getting to know Tori Deal. Despite Fessy giving Gabby a handwritten note expressing interest in seeing her after their season, they decided there was too much distance between them, and things never continued.

Gabby has been dating Brandon Myers ever since, and he frequently pops up in her Instagram photos, videos, and Stories.

Gabby didn’t return for The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies, and it’s currently unknown if she’ll return for Season 38. Based on her running a fitness training program, it seems her focus is on that rather than competing on MTV’s show. However, who can blame her based on the amazing results she’s showing off on Instagram!