The Challenge spoilers: Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 5 sneak peek teases more romance in the house

Cast members for The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies season. Pic credit: MTV

More love may be in the air when The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies’ fifth episode arrives!

There have already been several showmances and rumored hookups, including rookies Emanuel Neagu and Michele Fitzgerald, who shared some scenes in early episodes.

However, viewers may get more of another connection between a veteran and rookie on Season 37. Based on new footage, it may play out a bit more in the upcoming episodes.

This report will contain The Challenge spoilers up through Episode 4, with a sneak peek look at what’s on the way for Episode 5.

MTV releases Spies, Lies & Allies sneak peek for Episode 5

With so many cast members on The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies season, there were bound to be some flirtations, hookups, and showmances.

That has included Fessy Shafaat and Amanda Garcia, Nany Gonzalez and Kaycee Clark, and of course, Nelson Thomas’ situations with Ashley Mitchell and Berna Canbeldek.

However, Episode 4 introduced another flirty situation, as Tula “Big T” Fazakerley was hanging out with rookie Logan Sampedro poolside.

Based on upcoming footage for Season 37, Episode 5, the two will continue to enjoy one another’s company.

Big T has been amongst the rising stars in the past several years, winning over fans with her funny commentary and how she overcame odds as an underdog.

Meanwhile, fans haven’t seen too much of rookie Logan Sampedro yet, which could be a good thing as it’s smart to keep a low profile to avoid elimination. He’s partnered with Aneesa Ferreira, while Big T is teamed up with Love Island star Jeremiah White.

Does sneak peek foreshadow next elimination?

As Episode 4 was coming to a close, viewers had seen several competitors erupt during the nightly elimination event. That included rookies Corey Lay and Hughie Maughan getting in each other’s faces after the event.

Ahead of that, Josh Martinez became irate in the spectator stands as he cursed and yelled at his Big Brother ally and friend, Fessy Shafaat.

That was due to Fessy, part of The Agency along with partner Esther Agunbiade, sending in Josh’s teammate Amber Borzotra for elimination.

Host TJ Lavin and security restored order in the stands after the explosive verbal altercation between Josh and Fessy. Amber and her partner, Hughie, went on to win the elimination, sending Michele Fitzgerald and Corey Lay Home.

In previous trailer footage, it appears there’s more on the way with this situation involving Josh, Fessy, and Amber.

However, previous Challenge seasons and episodes showcased a romance early in the episode, only for one of the individuals involved to be the next one going into elimination.

One example is Michele and Emanuel, who got a bit of screen time ahead of Michele’s elimination.

Could Big T or Logan be next on the chopping block? Logan’s still a rookie, and rookies have been finding themselves in eliminations each week. Meanwhile, it seems that Big T isn’t exactly tight with the veteran alliance, and some of them still may not trust her.

So viewers may see them as targets for elimination when the fifth episode of Spies, Lies & Allies arrives on MTV on Wednesday, September 8.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.