The Challenge spoilers: Season 40 title and theme revealed along with big cast update

With The Challenge: Battle For a New Champion season and reunion done, fans are now turning their attention toward MTV’s Season 40.

Many viewers were hoping for an upgrade from Season 39, as it featured only 10 returning champions who appeared just briefly for eliminations against the main cast.

Good news arrived, as spoilers recently revealed an epic 40-person cast for Season 40 featuring many former champions and fan favorites from The Challenge history.

The group is still being finalized, as spoiler accounts provide updates if someone drops out of the cast, becomes an alternate, or is omitted.

While the cast spoilers indicated a specific theme, a spoiler account known for reliable information recently revealed a different one.

Subscribe to our The Challenge newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

This report will contain potential spoilers for the upcoming season of MTV’s The Challenge.

The Challenge Season 40 theme and potential title

The Instagram account @mtvchallengeinsider has generally released reliable details about each season of The Challenge as cast members depart for the filming locations.

The account released multiple social posts this weekend, including a first look at what was believed to be the 40-person cast.

A recent Instagram post revealed four groups of cast members for what might be called The Challenge: Eras. As of this report, that title is unconfirmed as it may be something different.

Check out the screenshot obtained via @mtvchallengeinsider (below), which reveals competitors from Era One and Era Two of The Challenge.

The first era includes longtime MTV Challenge stars Aneesa Ferreira, Jodi Weatherton, Katie Cooley, Rachel Robinson, and Tina Bridges. There’s also Brad Fiorenza, CT Tamburello, Darrell Taylor, Derrick Kosinski, and Mark Long.

Era Two features former champions Cara Maria Sorbello, Laurel Stucky, Emily Schromm, Johnny Bananas, and Nehemiah Clark.

Rumored first two Eras groups for The Challenge 40. Pic credit: @mtvchallengeinsider/Instagram

Era Three features two-time All Stars champion Jonna Mannion, Ride or Dies winners Tori Deal and Devin Walker, and fan favorites Amanda Garcia, Leroy Garrett, and Tony Raines.

Era Four is the newest group of competitors to arrive at The Challenge. They include Michele Fitzgerald, Paulie Calafiore, Josh Martinez, Horacio Gutierrez, Nurys Mateo, Kyland Young, Olivia Kaiser, and Total Madness champ Jenny West.

Rumored first two Eras groups for The Challenge 40. Pic credit: @mtvchallengeinsider/Instagram

Right now, it’s unclear if these will be teams at the start of the season or if there will be pairs from each group. So, despite the potential title, the season’s format remains a mystery. That information should arrive in the coming weeks as the show films in Vietnam.

As one might notice in the screenshot above, there’s a purple question mark between Devin and Leroy for Era Three. That’s due to an unfortunate update that Jordan Wiseley is not part of the Season 40 cast.

The Challenge: The World Championship and three-time MTV Challenge winner may be unable to participate due to his schedule. He’s currently involved in a new passion and career: race car driving, which keeps him busy.

A Twitter screenshot shows The Challenge’s Jordan Wiseley. Pic credit: @GamerVev/Twitter

Along with Jordan, an update revealed that Michele won’t be joined by her Ride or Dies teammate and friend, Jay Starrett. It’s unclear why the Season 39 finalist is no longer appearing in the cast.

It was also revealed that Tula “Big T” Fazakerley is one of the alternates for Season 40, as a potential replacement for anyone dropped from Eras Four.

A screenshot shows The Challenge’s Big T Fazakerley and Jay Starrett. Pic credit: @GamerVev/Twitter

In addition, other alternates were revealed for Season 40 at the Vevmo forum in case anyone from any of the Eras groups drops out. Of course, more updates regarding other cast changes will likely arrive in the coming weeks.

However, the excitement amongst those looking at spoilers for the upcoming MTV season is much higher than it was heading toward Season 39, which is a good sign for The Challenge franchise.

The Challenge: All Stars 4 premieres Wednesday, April 10 on Paramount+.