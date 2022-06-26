The Challenge spoilers: Season 38 eliminations arrive as TJ Lavin’s final gets closer

TJ Lavin is the host for MTV’s The Challenge Season 38. Pic credit: MTV

Argentina is currently the filming location for MTV’s The Challenge Season 38, and based on the latest online spoilers, TJ Lavin’s final is just around the corner.

The big event comes after weeks of elimination results arrived online showing which competitors were ousted from the competition show. Among them were several former champions and finalists, as well as rookies.

This report will contain spoilers for the upcoming 38th season of MTV’s The Challenge, including two of the latest cast members eliminated and the names of the remaining competitors.

Two more Season 38 eliminations arrive

With The Challenge Season 38 spoilers, an insider revealed weeks ago that the upcoming theme is Ride or Dies, with rookies and returning cast members partnered up with solid allies. Teams consist of one man and one woman paired up.

That could mean family members, significant others, or friends were teammates for the various rookie and veteran cast members. Some teammates even came to the MTV show without any reality TV experience.

However, the latest eliminated team doesn’t feature rookies but two savvy players that previously appeared on the Survivor and have each been in at least one season of The Challenge.

According to a Vevmo forum thread, Michele Fitzgerald and Jay Starrett were recently knocked out of the competition. As of this report, it’s unknown which team was responsible for sending them home.

Jay, 33, originally appeared on CBS’ Survivor 33, Millenials vs. Gen X, where he was among the final six competitors. He went on to debut on MTV’s Total Madness season, giving a strong showing as he pulled off wins in his first two eliminations, including an upset over vet CT Tamburello.

Jay returned for the Double Agents season, where he teamed up with Theresa Gonzalez, which ultimately hurt his political and social game due to her strategies against specific individuals in the house. He was ultimately sent home via elimination by Leroy Garrett.

Michele, 32, is a former Survivor winner, claiming the $1 million prize as Sole Survivor on the Kaoh Ring season. She also competed in Survivor: Winners at War and debuted on The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies. During the competition series, she teamed up with fellow rookie Corey Lay.

While they won their opening elimination against fellow rookies Michaela Bradshaw and Renan Hellemans, they’d eventually get sent in again. Their next event didn’t go as well, as the team of Amber Borzotra and Hughie Maughan eliminated them from the competition.

Who’s left among The Challenge 38 competitors?

With Jay and Michele getting eliminated, it leaves only a handful of teams left in the game competing for that grand prize money in Argentina.

Leading the way is none other than seven-time champion Johnny Bananas, who made his return after two seasons off. He’s teamed up with Spies, Lies & Allies finalist Nany Gonzalez who has yet to win a Challenge season.

Also competing as of this report is Jordan Wiseley. The three-time champion entered the game as a replacement teammate for Aneesa Ferreira after her friend James Simon got sent home by production after the cast’s second quarantine.

Two other former champions are also remaining in the game. Double Agents winner Amber Borzotra is competing with her teammate, boyfriend Chauncey Palmer, while Spies, Lies & Allies winner Kaycee Clark is still there with her brother Kenny Clark.

Amber and Kaycee came to The Challenge from Big Brother, as did Fessy Shafaat. As of this writing, the two-time finalist is nearing TJ Lavin’s final along with his teammate, Instagram model, and influencer Moriah Jadea. Fans saw Fessy get kicked off the Spies, Lies & Allies season due to his altercation with friend Josh Martinez.

Spies, Lies & Allies finalists Tori Deal and Devin Walker are one of the other remaining teams, along with finalist Nelson Thomas and his teammate, rookie Nurys Mateo from Ex on the Beach 2 and Are You the One? 6.

More spoilers should arrive within the next week, revealing which teams got into the final and who the Season 38 winners are.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 episodes arrive Wednesdays on Paramount Plus.