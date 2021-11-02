The Challenge spoilers: All Stars 3 adds replacement cast member while filming

Some of the cast members from The Challenge: All Stars Season 1. Pic credit: Paramount+

With one OG recently leaving The Challenge: All Stars 3 cast, online spoilers indicate an alternate cast member has joined the show as a replacement.

The latest Challenge spoilers arrive after several rumored eliminations for the third season, all of which happened in the past week or so of filming.

Here’s a final warning, as this report will feature spoilers ahead of the expected third season of Paramount Plus’ spinoff series!

The Challenge: All Stars 3 adds replacement to cast

Viewers who watch the main season of The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies have seen several replacements join the show’s cast on MTV for various reasons.

While it didn’t happen during the first season of the All Stars spinoff on Paramount Plus, it will occur during at least the third season based on spoilers.

Challenge insider GamerVev, who goes by @mtvchallengeinsider on Instagram, dropped the latest spoilers (below) for followers about an alternate joining the cast during filming.

Based on GamerVev’s spoiler post, The Real World: Los Angeles star Beth Stolarczyk has joined the All Stars 3 cast. Beth originally appeared on the spinoff’s first season but isn’t part of the upcoming second season on Paramount Plus.

Her first season featured her escaping a solo elimination without ever competing. That was due to Arissa Hill’s blowup towards castmates who voted her in on the spot. Arissa opted not to compete and quit the elimination against Beth.

However, Beth would end up in another elimination as part of the worst-performing male and female competitors for the episode’s daily mission. Alton Williams and Aneesa Ferreira then defeated Beth and her teammate Syrus Yarbrough, ending their time on the show.

The official reason for Beth replacing another cast member on The Challenge: All Stars 3 is unknown, as of this report.

Cast member’s rival departed, another rival still there?

Beth’s arrival comes with some interesting circumstances, as Monsters & Critics reported that the most recent All Stars 3 elimination was Tina Barta.

Longtime Challenge viewers saw Beth and Tina get into that infamous fight during an MTV Challenge season, with Tina hitting Beth, resulting in Tina getting kicked off the show. Tina replied to a fan online earlier this year, saying, “I still don’t regret that.”

Even though it seems fans won’t get to see Tina and Beth on the same cast, they will see Beth with another rival. Three-time Challenge winner Veronica Portillo (Road Rules: Semester at Sea) is still rumored to be part of the remaining All Stars 3 cast.

Veronica and Beth weren’t really friends during their earlier seasons of The Challenge, and it appears they still aren’t on friendly terms years later.

Earlier this year, Veronica replied to All Stars 1 cast member Jemmye Carroll’s tweet about being constantly body-shamed online, indicating that Beth had called her “chubby” during an Instagram Live several years ago. In the tweet, Veronica calls Beth “mom” based on Jemmye developing a friendship with Beth during the first All Stars season.

Pic credit: @v_cakes/Twitter

While it’s unknown if they talked things out in the months since that tweet, it seems Veronica and Beth may not be besties on the same cast years later. The dynamics between the two rivals should be interesting to see, depending on what the final All Stars 3 footage shows the viewers.

The Challenge: All Stars 2 premieres on November 11 on Paramount+. The Challenge: All Stars 3 premiere date is TBA.