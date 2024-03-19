The Challenge Season 40 spoilers: Update reveals star competitor as late addition to cast

MTV’s The Challenge Season 40 is ready to begin filming new footage of the competition series, as a star-studded cast has been assembled.

An epic cast of individuals from throughout the show’s history was revealed in previous spoilers.

Eight alternates are also on location, ready to step in as replacements should any main cast members unexpectedly leave.

The main cast was believed to consist of 40 competitors, but early spoilers made one spot unclear.

New spoilers have seemingly revealed the 40th cast member fans should see on MTV’s next season.

Remember that this report will contain spoilers from The Challenge Season 40’s potential cast.

The Challenge’s 40th cast member revealed?

Based on details from known spoiler accounts, including @mtvchallengeinsider on Instagram, a three-time winner of MTV’s The Challenge will be included in MTV’s Season 40.

While it was previously revealed that Jordan Wiseley was not part of the 40-person cast, a recent update reveals he “started later than the rest of the cast.”

It’s unclear why Jordan joined the cast late, although resolving other commitments or possible schedule conflicts, such as racecar driving, may have been involved.

Jordan appeared in MTV’s Season 38, Ride or Dies, where he joined the show late with teammate Aneesa Ferreira. It shocked many cast members, including his ex, Tori Deal. Johnny Bananas and Nany Gonzalez defeated them in an elimination during the final.

He returned for The Challenge: World Championship, which he won with Kaz Crossley from The Challenge UK. Jordan also appeared in Episode 5 of MTV’s recent Battle For a New Champion, where he defeated Ciarran Stott in an elimination battle at The Arena.

More recently, the three-time champion was a guest on Zach Nichols Podcast, where he talked about his past seasons, including War of the Worlds 2, and his thoughts about Cara Maria Sorbello’s Home Turf remarks.

Real World star joins featured champions in Season 40

Jordan, who debuted on The Real World: Portland, is among the many champions rumored to participate in The Challenge Season 40. Previous spoilers have shown the show’s two winningest competitors, seven-time champ Johnny Bananas and five-time champ Chris “CT” Tamburello, are in the cast.

They’re joined by four-time winner Darrell Taylor, three-time winner Derrick Kosinski, and two-time winners Cara Maria and Mark Long.

Other Challenge champions revealed in spoilers include Kaycee Clark, Jonna Mannion, Devin Walker, Tori Deal, Laurel Stucky, Brad Fiorenza, Emily Schromm, and Rachel Robinson.

Along with the champs are many other tough contenders. A few include finalists Nurys Mateo, Horacio Gutierrez, Leroy Garrett, Olivia Kaiser, and Cory Wharton.

Check out a list of rumored The Challenge 40 cast members. Filming is underway in Vietnam, with the show’s premiere date likely to be announced later this year.

The Challenge: All Stars 4 premieres Wednesday, April 10 on Paramount+.