The Challenge’s Johnny Bananas shows off the ‘Drip Factory’ during Home Turf preview

The Challenge may have saved the best for last with their eight-episode Home Turf series as “Captain Save a Show” will finally get the spotlight.

Seven-time winner Johnny Bananas will appear in the eighth and final episode of the YouTube series, which has looked at other cast members, including Cara Maria Sorbello, CT Tamburello, and Tori Deal.

The series, which premiered several months ago, focuses on the background stories of some of MTV’s iconic and fan-favorite cast members from The Challenge.

In a preview clip featuring Bananas, he’s shown driving around his hometown in Fullerton, California, pointing out some of the memorable spots from his past.

“St. Jude’s Hospital. I spent a lot of time there as a child,” he shared, pointing out a scar on his forehead where he’d received “stitches three times in the exact same spot.”

Next, he points out his former school and principal’s office, indicating that he “spent many a day” in that office.

Bananas visits the ‘Drip Factory’ in Home Turf

Additional scenes in Bananas’ preview video include him mentioning the Fullerton Police Station, where he’d been “a few times,” and St. Mary’s church, where he gave a few “confessions” back in the day.

An interview scene featured Bananas being asked by an off-camera producer what he would’ve done if he weren’t on reality TV. Bananas jokingly yelled, “Jail,” before the producer finished the question.

At one point in the clip, he entered what he called the “Drip Factory,” where his official merchandise is created and prepared for shipment to customers. Various shirts, hats, and tank tops are shown as they move along conveyor belts.

“Obviously, one of the things I wanted to do—and this was kind of a plan, kind of not—was brand myself so that I could start selling products with my likeness on them,” he shared.

After he greeted a worker there, The Challenge star held up a shirt with “Captain Save a Show” and his likeness as a superhero printed colorfully on the front.

“Without me, there is no show, ladies and gentlemen, because I am The Challenge,” he announced while in the factory.

In addition to spotlighting his past and life outside of MTV, Bananas will also review memorable seasons and moments from his career on The Challenge.

That will include his infamous Rivals III highlight, in which he decided to keep all the prize money for himself after winning the final with teammate Sarah Rice.

Fans are hoping for Bananas’ return to The Challenge

Viewers last saw Bananas on CBS’ spinoff The Challenge: USA 2, where he reached the final but finished third. He also appeared on MTV’s Ride or Dies, the 38th season of the competition series.

On Season 38, he teamed up with ex-girlfriend and longtime friend Nany Gonzalez, and they finished as runner-ups to Devin Walker and Tori Deal.

Following his second-place finish, Bananas ventured into several other networks’ reality television shows.

First up was House of Villains, a new show that debuted on E! and also featured stars from Survivor, The Bachelor, 90 Day Fiance, and Vanderpump Rules. The show was considered quite popular, but Bananas was again a runner-up, as his castmate Tanisha Thomas from Bad Girls Club Season 2 won.

It wasn’t long before he appeared on another show, returning to reality TV for The Traitors 2 alongside fellow stars from The Challenge, Trishelle Cannatella and CT. Unfortunately, his time on this show was cut way short as he was one of the early “murders” that happened in the game.

The seven-time winner of The Challenge wasn’t on MTV’s recent Battle For a New Champion season, which featured 10 former champions who each participated in individual elimination events.

There had been speculation Bananas turned it down because his former showmance, Moriah Jadea, got into a new showmance with castmate James Lock while filming.

However, Bananas’ castmate Devin revealed at the Season 39 reunion that he believed Bananas had an ankle injury that kept him from participating in the show.

Season 39 has officially ended, and All Stars 4 is set to start in April, but neither featured Bananas in the cast. For months, there have been rumors that The Challenge Season 40 on MTV could be the network’s last.

With that in mind, many have speculated the cast will feature lots of star power, and there’s no bigger star than the self-proclaimed “Captain Save a Show.”

Viewers can watch his Home Turf episode as it premieres Monday, March 18 at 8/7c on The Challenge YouTube channel.

The Challenge: All Stars premieres Wednesday, April 10 on Paramount+.