The Challenge’s CT Tamburello teases ‘lots of bruises and blood shed’ during movie fight

When Chris “CT” Tamburello isn’t getting bruised and bloodied for MTV’s The Challenge, he’s doing so while filming movies.

The five-time Challenge winner has been involved in acting for quite a while away from the show and landed a role in a prominent upcoming movie.

Taking to his Instagram, CT shared a photo with other people involved in filming a big scene for the 2024 movie Road House.

The film, starring Jake Gyllenhaal, is a remake of the 1989 movie which starred Patrick Swayze.

CT is part of a bar fight scene featuring mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor and others. Based on CT’s caption, McGregor jumped in the photo with everyone. His face is visible in the very middle of the group.

“Last night of the bar fight scene. This is the whole fight crew. Lots of bruises and blood shed here. Thanks to @thenotoriousmma for jumping in the picture with all of us. This is a proper bar fight sequence the stuff cinema and stunts are known for,” CT wrote in his caption.

“…you might recognize someone on the far right,” he wrote with a winking emoji.

CT has gone from reality TV fights to movie fights

CT had several reality TV fights during his earlier days of The Challenge. Longtime viewers saw him throw punches at Adam King during 2009’s The Challenge: The Duel II and Davis Mallory in The Challenge: Inferno III season.

That sort of violence hasn’t been seen on MTV’s competition series in a long time, as production has taken a more serious stance on what the cast does during filming.

CT has matured over the years, becoming one of the most popular cast members due to his journey, which has included falling in love with castmate Diem Brown and enduring the painful loss of Diem with the rest of his castmates.

Within the past decade, CT married Lilianet Solares, had a kid with her, and recently went through a rough divorce.

Since 2013, he’s racked up five championships on The Challenge, with his last coming during the Spies, Lies & Allies season with his teammate Kaycee Clark.

He’s also received more acting work, including a significant role in the remake of The Most Dangerous Game and now his latest film.

Road House, directed by Doug Liman, stars Gyllenhaal as a former UFC champion who becomes a bouncer at a bar in the Florida Keys where things aren’t quite what they seem.

The Amazon MGM Studios movie will premiere at South by Southwest in Austin, Texas, on March 8. Viewers can also see CT’s fight scene when the film officially arrives on Amazon Prime on March 21.

Castmates and fans reacted to CT’s upcoming movie role

Several of CT’s castmates from MTV’s The Challenge stopped by the comments section with reactions to his reveal, including Paulie Calafiore and his girlfriend, Cara Maria Sorbello.

“SHUDDDDDDUPPPPPPPPPPPP CT AND MCGREGOR IN THE SAME PHOTO IM DEAD,” Cara wrote in the comment section.

“The perfect photo doesn’t exi—,” Paulie joked.

“Hell Yeah!” commented Tony Raines, who appears with Cara in The Challenge: All Stars 4 cast.

Fans were also excited to see CT will appear in the upcoming Road House remake.

One individual said they had “zero intentions” of seeing the new film until CT revealed he’s part of it.

“I can’t stand that they’re remaking a Patrick Swayze movie, but if they’re going to do it, at least CT’s in it lol!” they commented.

“my favorite movie and my favorite challenger!!! what a cool collab,” another commenter wrote.

CT teased his return for MTV’s The Challenge 40

Fans of The Challenge saw CT appear on Battle For a New Champion as one of the 10 returning champs who arrived at The Arena to battle a main cast member in an elimination.

CT was the last of the champions featured during the season and came to the battlefield with a Chaos weapon. With that, he was allowed to choose his men’s opponent. CT skipped over castmate Jay Starrett, who he said beat him fair and square before on Total Madness.

Instead, he opted for Asaf Goren, indicating he didn’t know him as well after Asaf was only briefly in the Total Madness season. Following the call-out, CT defeated him in a math puzzle rather than having a headbanger-style elimination.

A nice tease arrived with CT’s appearance on the show, as he told host TJ Lavin he was there to see what he had to do about getting on Season 40 of The Challenge.

While a cast isn’t official for the next MTV season, many viewers anticipate CT’s return to potentially add his sixth championship to a resume that includes intense reality TV and movie fights.

The Challenge: Battle For a New Champion Reunion Part 2 airs Wednesday, March 6 at 8/7c on MTV.