The Challenge: CT Tamburello reveals his action movie Hunting Games is available to watch online

Chris “CT” Tamburello has shown that he’s more than just one of The Challenge legends, as he’s become a family man over the years and, more recently, an actor.

He previously starred in the horror film Habitual and then followed it up by appearing in a remake of The Most Dangerous Game.

That movie also starred actors Judd Nelson, Tom Berenger, Bruce Dern, and Casper Van Dien, allowing CT to rub elbows with several actors with plenty of credits on their resumes.

In addition to those films, CT appears in a new action movie called Hunting Games, which he recently dropped a teaser trailer for and an announcement about online.

It reunites him with several individuals associated with his previous film as The Challenge star continues his journey into acting.

His newest movie is now available for fans to watch free of charge, thanks to online streaming.

CT stars in Hunting Games as a hunter who becomes the hunted

Hunting Games is a 2023 action film that focuses on a group of ex-military members who are hired to find a lost bag of stolen money. However, a lone hunter finds the bag ahead of them, complicating their mission.

CT portrays Will Walker in the film and is featured on the movie cover with a gun in hand and an explosion behind him.

It also features former UFC star Tito Ortiz as Austin and recognizable actor Danny Trejo. CT’s The Most Dangerous Game co-star Bruce Dern is also listed in the cast on the official poster cover.

Justin Lee wrote and directed the new action movie. He was also behind the 2022 movie, The Most Dangerous Game.

CT shared a teaser trailer for the film on his official Instagram (below), showing himself decked out in hunting gear with a rifle running through the woods as an explosion erupts behind him. The scene cuts to another man in the woods, who seems like one of the individuals trying to hunt him down.

“I understand the money in that bag’s enough to change lives. It’s also enough to get you killed. You understand what I’m trying to tell you,” the man says in the teaser trailer (below).

How to watch The Challenge star’s movies online

As mentioned in CT’s caption, fans can check out Hunting Games on Tubi. It’s a free streaming service that will work on most mobile devices, laptops, desktop computers, and streaming devices such as Fire TV, Roku, or Google Chromecast.

The good news is that CT’s other film, The Most Dangerous Game, is also available for viewing through Tubi so that fans can have a mini-marathon of The Challenge star’s movies.

For those looking to watch the scarier horror entry from CT’s catalog, Habitual is available on Amazon. It currently costs $2.99 to rent or $6.99 to purchase the film as part of one’s digital library.

CT doesn’t appear to have any other movie projects in the works. He was noticeably absent from the World Championship spinoff, which featured MTV Legends and the 38th season of MTV’s The Challenge, aka Ride or Dies.

The Challenge OG has been dealing with a rough divorce and spending time with his son, CJ.

One shouldn’t count CT out from returning to try to add another championship to his resume. He’s been getting himself back in shape with a trainer and could be hungry to enter the competition again, whether on the main show or one of the spinoffs.

The Challenge: World Championship episodes arrive Wednesdays on Paramount Plus.