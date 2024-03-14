The Challenge 40 spoilers: Eight alternate cast members revealed for potential final MTV season

The Challenge Season 40 is ready to begin filming, and fans’ expectations are much higher for what could be a final season on MTV.

With Season 39, aka Battle For a New Champion, viewers saw 10 former Challenge champions return, each for just the end of an episode, to battle a main cast member in an elimination.

However, Season 40 spoilers revealed an epic cast of 40 individuals with many of the show’s all-time greats, including multi-champions.

However, replacements are also needed, as there are so many people in the cast, just in case anyone leaves during filming.

With that, alternate cast members are waiting in case they need to step in when asked to appear on the show.

Subscribe to our The Challenge newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Online spoilers for Season 40 have revealed who the alternates are and their placements in the cast’s potential groups.

Who are the alternate cast members for Season 40?

Spoilers for MTV’s The Challenge Season 40 are continually updated as the cast is believed to have departed for filming in Vietnam.

Some iconic stars that viewers could see include seven-time champion Johnny Bananas, five-time champion CT Tamburello, and two-time winner Cara Maria Sorbello.

Many other champs, including Darrell Taylor, Jordan Wiseley, Emily Schromm, Laurel Stucky, Derrick Kosinski, and Mark Long, could appear in the show, along with non-winners.

There are also newer cast members who will appear in the newest era, including Horacio Gutierrez, Josh Martinez, Olivia Kaiser, and Nurys Mateo.

The 40-person cast could be broken into four groups, each representing a different era of The Challenge. Each of the eras includes five men and five women from that period of MTV’s competition series.

There are two alternate cast members for each of the four eras. The earliest of these groups, Era One, currently has MTV OGs Ruthie Alcaide and Syrus Yarbrough listed as alternates. Both cast members appeared in All Stars Season 1 on Paramount+.

For Era Two, Eric “Big Easy” Banks and Carley Johnson are the alternates, while Jasmine Reynaud and Jay “Gotti” Mitchell are the alternates for Era Three.

According to the Vevmo forum update from Pink Rose, the final pair of alternates for Era Four are Tula “Big T” Fazakerley and Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat.

The Challenge Season 40 format remains a mystery

As of this report, how the various competitors will participate in the game is unknown. As viewers have seen, the format can change multiple times during a season.

In Season 39, cast members worked together as one team for the first phase, followed by a phase in which they were randomly divided into teams and a final phase in which they competed individually.

Other seasons have featured castmates working in pairs throughout the season. A recent example is Ride or Dies, where cast members entered the show paired up with a family member, loved one, or friend.

Even during that season, things changed during the game, as two large teams were drafted to compete against one another before cast members returned to their initial pairings.

The Season 40 format could feature each of the four 10-person Eras teams competing from the start with eliminations and voting based on team performance in the daily challenges.

Once elimination spoiler results arrive, at least at the start, it could reveal more about how some of the season’s format works.

Based on the early Season 40 spoilers, this next installment looks to be a significant upgrade from Battle For a New Champion, which could boost the MTV show’s viewership and ratings.

The Challenge: All Stars 4 premieres Wednesday, April 10 on Paramount+.