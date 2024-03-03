The Challenge’s Laurel Stucky calls out castmate Nurys Mateo: ‘girl we talked about this’

Do The Challenge castmates Laurel Stucky and Nurys Mateo have some unresolved issues between them?

Laurel and Nurys appeared as castmates on the previous season, Ride or Dies, before returning to different roles for Season 39.

They appeared in the Battle For a New Champion season, where Nurys was in the main cast, and Laurel was among the 10 former Challenge champs who showed up at The Arena for eliminations.

More recently, they’ve appeared in MTV’s airing of the Season 39 reunion and didn’t have any arguments during the first part of the special.

However, there may be more to the story than was previously shared during the reunion.

Subscribe to our The Challenge newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Laurel recently took to social media with an interesting message suggesting something might be happening in terms of them being amicable.

Laurel called out Nurys for her online activity

A recent tweet from Laurel after The Challenge Season 39 reunion suggests that she noticed peculiar online activity from her castmate Nurys Mateo.

“Nurys how many times have you followed and unfollowed, and re-followed me now LOL. This cracks me up girl we talked about this in NYC,” Laurel wrote, tagging Nurys’ Twitter handle.

Pic credit: @laurelstucky/Twitter

Nurys didn’t reply or tweet about Laurel’s remarks, but some fans tweeted their thoughts. Laurel replied to one who asked her, “Why do you care?”

She told the fan that “noticing” differs from “caring.”

“It’s moreso I don’t understand why she keeps following me, unfollowing me, re-following me. It’s actually just comical, makes me laugh,” Laurel said.

Pic credit: @laurelstucky/Twitter

Laurel’s tweet arrives soon after the Season 39 reunion, where she and Nurys were part of a segment involving a man they each had a showmance with on The Challenge.

In addition, Laurel was recently revealed as a cast member for The Challenge: All Stars 4.

Laurel and Nurys were part of a Season 39 reunion segment about showmances

During the Battle For a New Champion reunion, Laurel was outspoken several times, including when she stuck up for rival Michael Fitzgerald by calling out Callum Izzard’s behavior.

Later in the program, Nurys’ Season 39 showmance, Horacio Gutierrez, appeared via video chat, which was an emotional moment for Nurys.

Host Maria Menounos brought up Horacio’s showmance with Nurys. However, she also brought Laurel into the conversation since Laurel had a showmance with Horacio during Ride or Dies.

Maria asked Horacio where things stood between him and Laurel since, at the previous reunion for Season 38, they “were still exploring their connection.”

“I have so much love and respect for her. At the end of the day, we thought it was something that could possibly spark up, and then we decided to take it a step back,” he said.

“Just because I’m now with Nurys doesn’t mean I can’t talk to Laurel because I still- I always told her she’s one of the biggest blessings that The Challenge have gave me, so friendship with Laurel is always gonna be there,” Horacio said, causing Laurel to tear up.

When asked about Nurys and Horacio’s relationship, Laurel admitted that she was “a little bit skeptical at first” but was happy for them.

Tori Deal also mentioned that she first told Laurel about Horacio and Nurys’ relationship after she’d been to The Arena for her elimination in Season 39.

According to Tori, Laurel responded, “Well, honestly, they’re both really hot, so good for them.”

Following Season 39, Horacio and Nurys continue to build their romantic relationship, which heated up during the episodes.

Based on Laurel’s recent tweets, it doesn’t seem there are any serious issues between her and Nurys, but one never knows if something else is going on behind the scenes. The second part of the reunion could bring more details to light.

The Challenge: Battle For a New Champion Reunion Part 2 airs Wednesday, March 6 at 8/7c on MTV.