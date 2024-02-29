The Challenge’s Michele Fitzgerald walks off Season 39 reunion and host yells for security

The Challenge: Battle For a New Champion reunion brings an entirely fresh battle as cast members will recall the season, hash out feuds, and battle it out with verbal jabs.

Not only will main cast members appear at the Season 39 reunion, but several returning champions who showed up for elimination will also be there.

Cara Maria Sorbello, Laurel Stucky, Devin Walker, Tori Deal, and Darrell Taylor are among them.

Maria Menounos returns as The Challenge reunion host to ask difficult questions and mediate the event as best possible.

Based on a teaser video of highlights for the event, viewers will see Michele Fitzgerald leave the reunion at one point.

In addition, things may get to a point where security is required based on some of the heated altercations on the reunion set.

Michele gets blasted during Season 39 reunion

In a preview video for MTV’s The Challenge Season 39 reunion, viewers will see all sorts of mayhem during the special.

One highlight has Nurys Mateo in tears as she speaks about how the two people she trusted most did her wrong during the game. Those individuals are likely Jay Starrett and Olivia Kaiser.

“First off Michele, shut the f*** up,” Nurys tells Michele later, with her castmate getting a shocked look on her face.

“I will not watch this,” Michele says as she gets up from her seat and walks off the set.

“Oh boy!” Cara Maria yells with a bit of a grin on her face.

Get your popcorn ready 🍿 and don't miss Part 1 of #TheChallenge39 reunion TONIGHT at 8p on MTV ‼️ 🥵 pic.twitter.com/f6Xfc3dHfS — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) February 28, 2024

It’s unknown what caused Michele to leave the reunion set, but it appears something was going on that she didn’t want to be part of any longer.

Viewers have seen cast members, including Devin Walker and Abram Boise, walk off previous reunions, with camera crews usually following them backstage for additional remarks and reactions.

In addition to that scene, a heated altercation occurs between Season 39 castmates Kyland Young and Asaf Goren.

“You didn’t do s**t, so shut the f*** up!” Kyland yells at Asaf.

It seemed to be an intense moment, as Menounos yelled “Security!” during the teaser.

The Challenge legend blasts Season 39 cast member

Yet another moment that popped up in the Season 39 reunion teaser involves Asaf talking trash to four-time Challenge winner Darrell.

“Keep my name out of your mouth,” Darrell promptly yells at Asaf.

In a previous interview, Darrel indicated that if he’d drawn the random Chaos pole at The Draw for the elimination he participated in, he would’ve picked Asaf as his opponent. Darell said he didn’t know much about him, but something about Asaf irritated him.

Asaf was CT’s pick when he arrived at The Arena with the Chaos pole in hand. Despite CT appearing on the Total Madness season where Asaf was a rookie, he indicated he didn’t know him like he knew other male cast members in the stands.

Viewers can check out The Challenge Season 39 reunion as it airs live on MTV on Wednesday night starting at 8/7c.

