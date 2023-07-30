The Challenge Season 39 spoilers reveal unique elimination format and impressive competitor

The Challenge Season 39 has finished filming as the final recently completed for MTV’s upcoming season.

A cast featuring only three former finalists and no competitors who have won the show will appear in the latest installment.

With the final wrapped up, the competition series crowned a first-time champion, as previously revealed in Season 39 spoilers.

Leading up to the final, competitors had daily challenges and eliminations, with a unique format returning for the latter.

Also, one cast member seemed to have an impressive season based on their elimination matchups and final results.

This report will contain spoilers for the upcoming 39th season of MTV’s competition series.

The Challenge 39 spoilers show a unique elimination format

Based on spoilers revealed by @mtvchallengeinsider, The Challenge Season 39 will feature various eliminations and purge situations.

Previous spoilers indicated that mercenaries come into the game to battle one of the competitors of their choice in elimination.

Mercenaries are former show winners who can collect prize money by defeating the competitor they face. However, if they win their elimination, the mercenary doesn’t take a spot in the game.

Along with those eliminations, there were also matchups featuring three competitors. Based on spoilers, several eliminations featured two men and one woman.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CvP4r2UOUtR/?img_index=3

The specific events weren’t shown, but the results revealed matchups where Nurys Mateo and Zara Zoffany (The Challenge: UK) went against two male competitors.

Nurys was particularly impressive, as she won two of these eliminations. In one, she defeated Horacio Gutierrez and Kyland Young. In another, she took out James Lock and Olivia Kaiser.

Meanwhile, Zara, who appeared as Wes Bergmann’s teammate in the World Championship spinoff, was eliminated in a three-person matchup featuring Horacio and Kyland.

In MTV’s War of the Worlds season, viewers saw an episode featuring several three-way elimination matchups. Rookie Mattie Breaux defeated Liz Nolan and Natalie Negrotti in one matchup, while her teammate Kyle Christie defeated Chris “CT” Tamburello and JP Martinez in the other.

Season 39 featured purges and eliminations during final

Viewers have seen purges occur during various seasons of The Challenge, where competitors are sent home if they are the last-place or worst performers in an event. Based on the spoilers, Season 39 will have several purge situations.

It’s been revealed that Ravyn Rochelle (Ride or Dies), Ed Eason (Spies, Lies & Allies), and former Survivor winner Michele Fitzgerald were three competitors that got purged. The events where they got purged are still unknown.

There were also men’s and women’s eliminations on the first day of TJ Lavin’s final. According to the spoilers, Corey Lay defeated Jay Starrett, while Nurys defeated Moriah Jadea.

Ultimately, Nurys appeared to have quite a season based on her multiple elimination wins and second-place finish for Season 39. It’s currently unknown when the next MTV season will premiere, but fans might have some entertaining footage to watch in the episodes.

The Challenge Season 39 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: USA 2 premieres Thursday, August 10 at 10/9c on CBS.