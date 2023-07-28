The Challenge Season 39 spoilers reveal surprising winner and runner-up finalists

The Challenge Season 39 has officially crowned a new champion for the reality competition series.

Spoilers arrived online soon after it was revealed that two more eliminations happened to trim the field of competitors down to five.

Previously it was revealed that the Season 39 cast didn’t include any former champions and only three former finalists from the MTV show.

All three individuals got eliminated ahead of the final, leaving it wide open for a relatively new competitor to win.

With that, one individual became a first-time champion, and the order of finish for the other four finalists is now revealed.

This report will feature spoilers for the upcoming season of MTV’s The Challenge, including the finalists’ names, show winner, and order of finish.

Spoilers reveal who won The Challenge Season 39

Since filming for The Challenge 39 started a few months ago, spoilers have been arriving online to show which cast members got eliminated.

Additional spoilers revealed how the season format works and the mercenary twist that brought in former champions just for eliminations.

After it was recently revealed that two cast members got eliminated on Day 1 of the final, it appears the final has finished.

According to GamerVev, aka @mtvchallengeinsider on Instagram, the season’s winner is former Spies, Lies & Allies rookie Emanuel Neagu.

Emanuel is a former competitor from Survivor Romania who went into SLA as a friend of fellow rookie Emy Alupei. The duo was impressive in their first appearance on the show, but Emanuel lost in elimination to Devin Walker just before the final started.

He was absent from Ride or Dies, but his return for a second season has been triumphant. He’ll collect the most prize money of any cast member on Season 39 and can now call himself a Challenge champion.

The order of finish for Season 39 finalists was also revealed

It was previously mentioned that only one competitor would win Season 39, but prize money would be awarded to the second and third-place competitors.

Based on spoilers, Nurys Mateo, who teamed up with Nelson Thomas on Ride or Dies, finished in second place. Nurys was eliminated during Ride or Dies Episode 11 by Amber Borzotra.

She’ll receive some of the cast’s prize purse for coming in second, although it’s unknown how much.

In third place for Season 39 is another Ride or Dies rookie. Colleen Schneider teamed up with Kim Tranka, but Laurel Stucky and Jakk Maddox eliminated them in Episode 5.

However, Colleen now collects some prize money in the final for her efforts, which many other Challengers have yet to do, despite appearing in more MTV seasons than she has.

There were also fourth and fifth-place competitors for TJ Lavin’s Season 39 final. According to a Vevmo forum thread, SLA rookie Corey Lay finished in fourth, while Berna Canbeldek was the fifth-place competitor.

It should be interesting to see how the final plays out when the final episodes arrive, with Emanuel becoming a first-time champion and Nurys and Colleen putting their names in the history books as serious Challenge contenders.

The Challenge Season 39 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: USA 2 premieres Thursday, August 10 at 10/9c on CBS.