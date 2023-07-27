The Challenge spoilers: Season 39 final is underway as shocking eliminations arrive

The Challenge Season 39 has reached its final and will soon crown its latest Challenge champion from a group of first-time finalists.

However, there are always twists and turns during seasons of the competition series, and another arrives during the Season 39 final.

The latest one involves something fans have seen during Spies, Lies & Allies, and other seasons, where competitors get eliminated during the final.

Monsters and Critics reported a unique group of Season 39 finalists are competing, but several competitors have been sent home from that group.

It leaves just five individuals to compete for the season’s championship, and there are some interesting contenders.

This report will include spoilers for MTV’s Season 39 of The Challenge, including the finalists’ names and who could become the next winner.

The Challenge 39 final features early eliminations

An Instagram spoilers post from @mtvchallengeinsider, aka GamerVev on Twitter, revealed that two competitors were involved in eliminations and sent home.

Based on the images revealed below, former Survivor star Jay Starrett was eliminated from the running for the men. Jay last appeared in Ride or Dies, where he was teamed up with fellow Survivor Michele Fitzgerald.

For the women, it was Moriah Jadea who got eliminated. Viewers saw her partnered with Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat during Ride or Dies. Many fans were hopeful she might win a Challenge season early in her career.

A Vevmo forum thread from PinkRose indicated that the above eliminations occurred on the final’s first day. It’s unknown who their opponents were or what specific events they competed in.

During Spies, Lies & Allies, viewers saw a Day 2 elimination where Kyle Christie defeated Nelson Thomas, and Kaycee Clark sent home her girlfriend, Nany Gonzalez.

Ride or Dies featured Johnny Bananas and Nany sending home Jordan Wiseley and Aneesa Ferreira ahead of the final, leaving just two teams.

There’s always the possibility there was some sort of purge for Season 39 based on points or order of finish for a leg of the final. Nonetheless, it seems Jay and Moriah are no longer in the Season 39 final.

Who is left as Season 39 finalists?

The latest Season 39 eliminations leave just five finalists to compete for the win. They include former rookies from the Spies, Lies & Allies and Ride or Dies seasons.

Just two male competitors are left: Corey Lay and Emanuel Neagu. Corey appeared in SLA as Michele Fitzgerald’s teammate, but they were eliminated by Amber Borzotra and Hughie Maughan way ahead of the final.

Emanuel was much closer to the final but could not defeat Devin Walker in a puzzle elimination event, despite some help from his showmance, Tori Deal.

Three women are still competing for the Season 39 championship. Nurys Mateo, who teamed with Nelson Thomas during Ride or Dies, is there, along with fellow Ride or Dies rookie Colleen Schneider. In addition, Spies, Lies & Allies rookie Berna Canbeldek is also among the female finalists.

Based on previous spoilers, only one competitor will win Season 39 and the first-place prize money. However, money will also be awarded for second and third place. Most likely, the winners will be unveiled this week or soon after once the final is finished.

The Challenge Season 39 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: USA 2 premieres Thursday, August 10 at 10/9c on CBS.