The Challenge Season 39 spoilers: Surprising group of finalists possibly revealed for MTV show

The Challenge Season 39 will crown a new champion for MTV’s competition series, with a group of competitors who have never been in a final.

MTV’s upcoming season is one in which none of the cast members have won the show before, with only three former finalists returning to the show.

All three individuals have been eliminated, leaving a surprising group of final competitors.

The latest online spoilers reveal seven people remain in the game, which is much different than fans have seen in recent seasons.

However, all seven seem like worthy contenders who could become first-time winners of The Challenge.

Sign up for our newsletter!

This report will feature spoilers for MTV’s 39th season of The Challenge, which has yet to be given a release date.

Seven finalists possibly revealed for The Challenge Season 39

Online spoilers have arrived from @mtvchallengeinsider, aka GamerVev, and seven cast members could be in the Season 39 final.

Leading the way is Jay Starrett, who holds the most experience on the show of any of his castmates. Jay appeared in Total Madness, returned for Spies, Lies & Allies, and then again for Ride or Dies on MTV.

Only two other male finalists join the former Survivor player. They are Corey Lay and Emanuel Neagu, who last appeared as rookies during the Spies, Lies & Allies season.

A previous spoiler suggested that Corey got eliminated just before the final. However, an update from @mtvchallengeinsider showed that he is still in the game.

Emanuel nearly reached the Season 37 final but was defeated by Devin Walker in a puzzle elimination just before TJ Lavin’s final.

Four women are also still competing for the championship. Spies, Lies & Allies rookie Berna Canbeldek is there, showing she’s a force to be reckoned with.

Joining Berna are three women who first appeared in The Challenge: Ride or Dies as rookies. Moriah Jadea, who teamed up with Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat, is there looking to win a season before he does.

Also potentially competing in Season 39’s final are Nelson Thomas’ partner Nurys Mateo and Colleen Schneider, who was teamed up with fellow rookie Kim Tranka on Ride or Dies.

Additional details about The Challenge Season 39

Other details about the cast and format for Season 39 have arrived from online spoilers. It was previously revealed that former Challenge champions will join the game as “mercenaries.”

These individuals show up for one of the eliminations, and if they win, they send the Season 39 cast member home. The mercenary also collects $15,000 from the cast’s prize money for the win. However, a winning mercenary doesn’t get a spot in the game.

Some of the mercenaries include former show winners Tori Deal, Jordan Wiseley, Cara Maria Sorbello, and Chris “CT” Tamburello.

Previous spoilers also revealed that an uneven number of competitors might make it to the season’s final. Seven are shown via the above spoilers, but that could always change.

The most recent seasons of MTV’s show featured pairs competing for the win to split the prize money. In Ride or Dies, four duos were competing. Spies, Lies & Allies’ final began with eight individuals divided into two teams of four. By Day 2, three pairs were created after an elimination sent home one man and one woman.

For Season 39, only one winner out of the finalists will be crowned champion. However, prize money will also be awarded to second and third-place finalists. In the past two MTV seasons, the other finalists weren’t awarded prize money, although the winners opted to give them a cut of their winnings.

A release date for MTV’s Season 39 is currently unknown. However, The Challenge: USA 2 will arrive on CBS in August, giving fans more of the competition series to enjoy.

The Challenge Season 39 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: USA 2 premieres Thursday, August 10 at 10/9c on CBS.