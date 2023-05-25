The Challenge Season 39 rumors: Spoilers reveal four potential cast members and filming update

For those fans wondering about The Challenge Season 39, the next installment of MTV’s longtime competition series is rumored to begin filming soon.

Monsters and Critics reported about The Challenge: USA Season 2’s schedule for August, giving fans a few months of a break before the show arrives.

As that season is presented on CBS, and likely Paramount Plus, Season 39 will have been filming for several weeks.

Rumors involving which cast members could appear on the show have been circulating for weeks, with many individuals considered “Up in the air” right now.

However, four potential cast members who made rookie debuts within the past two seasons could return to compete in the 39th season of MTV’s show.

This report will contain possible spoilers for the yet-to-begin-filming season, The Challenge 39.

Four potential Season 39 cast members revealed in The Challenge spoilers?

Several weeks ago, Monsters and Critics discussed the spoilers about several cast members returning for Season 39, including multi-time cast member Nam Vo.

However, Nam is no longer on that short list of potential cast members due to a possible conflict with his schedule and filming.

Two other individuals mentioned were Spies, Lies & Allies rookies Berna Cambeldek and Logan Sampedro. As of this writing, they remain on the list in the spoilers forum thread.

Joining them are two more competitors who debuted in recent MTV seasons. One of them is Berna and Logan’s fellow Spies, Lies & Allies castmate, Emanuel Neagu. Fans will recall Emanuel had a strong showing as a competitor in SLA, nearly reaching the final. However, he lost in a final elimination to Devin Walker due to a puzzle he had to solve.

Moriah Andrychowski, aka Moriah Jadea, from MTV’s The Challenge: Ride or Dies, is also one of the four possible cast members for Season 39, per the Vevmo forum thread. She joined Ride or Dies as Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat’s partner and made a strong reality TV debut as a Challenge rookie.

There were some tense moments between her and Fessy as they had a few arguments and falling outs over gameplay. Ultimately, they were defeated in an elimination just before the final by Nany Gonzalez and Johnny Bananas, whom Moriah also had a showmance with throughout the season.

Based on the four cast members revealed, there may be speculation that the season’s format will be a “redemption” theme, featuring competitors who didn’t compete in the final or win a season of The Challenge.

It’s important to note that even those four individuals aren’t official for Season 39, as they could also be alternates or get dropped before filming begins.

The Challenge Season 39 cast’s filming schedule also revealed

Based on the spoilers circulating online, Season 39 of The Challenge will begin filming in June 2023. As of this writing, the expectation is filming should take about eight to 10 weeks to complete for the MTV show.

As mentioned, the second season of The Challenge: USA will already be airing episodes, starting with two episodes weekly in August on CBS.

In addition to that, fans are still wondering where The Challenge: All Stars 4 season is, as that was filmed months ago. OG Tina Barta even commented on why All Stars 4 might be taking so long to release on Paramount Plus.

Even with the lengthy wait for the OGs to return, there seems to be no shortage of other content from the reality competition series.

The Challenge Season 39 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: USA 2 premieres on CBS on Thursday, August 10, at 10/9c.