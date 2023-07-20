The Challenge Season 39: Eliminations total reaches 12 competitors as final gets closer

The Challenge Season 39 has been moving toward its final, where a winner will be crowned champion of the show.

To get there, competitors must be eliminated throughout the season via physically and mentally challenging events to separate the best from the rest.

In Season 38, aka Ride or Dies, there were elimination events featuring pairs for most of the season and individual eliminations closer to the final.

With the not-yet-titled Season 39, it appears that eliminations events are individuals rather than teams.

As of this writing, two more competitors have been eliminated from their chance at winning the season, bringing the total to 12.

Remember that this report will contain spoilers for The Challenge Season 39, which is currently filming overseas.

The Challenge 39 spoilers: Women’s elimination featured spinoff star

In a new Instagram post from @mtvchallengeinsider, aka Twitter’s GamerVev, the 11th competitor eliminated from Season 39 is revealed.

Based on the photo, Zara Zoffany, who appeared in The Challenge: Australia and, more recently, in The Challenge: World Championship, is out.

Zara was teamed up with Wes Bergmann for the World Championship spinoff. A costly decision by Wes during a daily challenge ended up getting her and Wes sent into elimination and ultimately sent home.

Right now, it’s unknown what sort of elimination event Zara competed in. It’s also unknown who she lost to. However, the most recent eliminations have still involved mercenaries.

These former Challenge winners show up just for the elimination and don’t get a spot in the game if they win. Instead, their opponent is eliminated, and the mercenary receives $15,000 from the cast’s prize money before leaving.

Based on other spoilers, mercenaries have included Devin Walker, Cara Maria Sorbello, Laurel Stucky, and Jordan Wiseley.

Former Spies, Lies & Allies rookie is the 12th elimination

Another IG post from @mtvchallengeinsider arrived on Wednesday, showing that a men’s elimination took place.

Based on the photo for the post, former Spies, Lies & Allies rookie Ed Eason was sent home for the season.

The 26-year-old cast member appeared to have lasted a bit longer in Season 39 than he did during his rookie campaign.

Ed previously appeared in Netflix’s The Circle reality series. On Spies, Lies & Allies, he teamed up with several teammates, including Emy Alupei, Tori Deal, and Ashley Mitchell.

During the season’s twist, he became part of the Sapphire Team but ultimately got sent home by Kyle Christie in a Pole Wrestle elimination.

Ed’s Season 39 elimination event and opponent are currently unknown. It’s also possible he and Zara lost during a purge, where the worst-performing cast members in a daily event were automatically ousted from the game.

With the latest eliminations revealed, the cast is now down to 12 individuals. Viewers have seen about this many finalists in recent seasons or spinoffs, which could mean TJ Lavin’s final is underway.

The Challenge Season 39 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: USA 2 premieres Thursday, August 10 at 10/9c on CBS.