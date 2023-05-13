The Challenge Season 39 cast rumors: Early speculation casts doubt on these vets returning 

The Challenge concluded its 38th season, Ride or Dies, weeks ago with Tori Deal and Devin Walker crowned first-time champions after they defeated seven-time winner Johnny Bananas and his teammate Nany Gonzalez in the final.

That season also featured other veteran stars in the cast, including Nelson Thomas, Aneesa Ferreira, Jordan Wiseley, Amber Borzotra, Veronica Portillo, and Darrell Taylor.

Some of these stars then showed up in the next spinoff, The Challenge: World Championship, where they competed to become first-ever world champions.

However, a few veteran stars are unlikely to appear in the next installment of MTV’s competition series, The Challenge Season 39.

Online cast spoilers have entered the early speculation phase, shedding some light on those likely and unlikely to film for the season.

This report may contain spoilers about potential cast members for The Challenge Season 39.

Which veteran stars of The Challenge may not return for Season 39?

An online forum providing updated spoilers about The Challenge seasons before they film has kicked speculation off for MTV’s 39th season.

Monsters and Critics recently reported early spoilers for three international competitors “very likely” to return to The Challenge, one of whom has suffered several unfortunate circumstances in his appearances on the show.

As far as vets unlikely to appear, Nelson and Amber are two individuals in that category. Nelson suffered injuries in a bad car crash last month, requiring multiple surgeries and a lengthy road to recovery. His status for The Challenge in the future is unknown.

At the Ride or Dies reunion, Amber revealed to castmates that she and boyfriend Chauncey Palmer were expecting their first child together. So she’s unlikely to appear in Season 39, although her boyfriend is listed amongst those “Up in the air” in the forum thread.

Another veteran listed as unlikely to appear is Aneesa, who viewers last saw reach the final with Jordan in Ride or Dies. She suffered several injuries, including a turned ankle and leg injury, requiring surgery and rehab. She’s continued hosting MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast through various seasons, including the current World Championship spinoff.

In addition, other names appearing in this list include Kam Williams, Laurel Stucky, Marie Roda, Kailah Casillas, Landon Lueck, and Kenny Santucci.

Additionally, Ashley “Millionaire” Mitchell is on the list. Monsters and Critics reported that she was still getting calls about her potential return to The Challenge but didn’t seem sure she wanted to return.

Many cast members listed as ‘Up in the air’ for Challenge 39

As of this writing, only three “very likely” cast members are listed in the Vevmo forum thread. They are Nam Vo, Berna Cambeldek, and Logan Sampedro. Everyone else is listed in one of the other two categories: “Up in the air” or “Don’t expect.”

The category of up-in-the-air individuals features many names from MTV’s The Challenge over the years and some who have shown up on the USA, Australia, the UK, and Argentina spinoffs.

Among the MTV stars whose names appear in the list are Johnny Bananas, Wes Bergmann, Jonna Mannion, KellyAnne Judd, Tori Deal, Devin Walker, Cory Wharton, Amanda Garcia, and Turabi “Turbo” Camkiran. Some of the CBS stars shown who have moved to MTV’s The Challenge include Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat, Josh Martinez, Da’Vonne Rogers, Michele Fitzgerald, and Jay Starrett.

There’s also good news for fans hoping for a chance to see the infamous duo of Paulie Calafiore and Cara Maria Sorbello back on the MTV show, as both appear under the “Up in the air” heading right now.

A few names that appear there have cast doubt on their returns for Season 39, though. Kaycee Clark and her girlfriend Nany Gonzalez shared online weeks ago that they were taking a break from The Challenge. In addition, Jordan is pursuing a career as a professional race car driver and seemingly replied to a fan he wouldn’t be able to film for the new season.

Currently, it’s all early speculation, so things could change as production determines who they want for the cast of the next installment of MTV’s long-running competition series.

The Challenge Season 39 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: World Championship finale arrives Wednesday, May 17, on Paramount Plus.