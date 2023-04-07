The Challenge stars Nany Gonzalez and Kaycee Clark reveal they’re taking a break from the show

The Challenge Season 39 is still a question mark regarding who will be in the cast and whether or not it arrives on MTV this year.

There are currently several spinoff shows releasing episodes, about to release episodes, or filming. All three of them feature stars from MTV’s The Challenge in the cast of competitors.

However, two of The Challenge stars who have recently appeared in multiple seasons together say they need some time off from the show.

Nany Gonzalez and Kaycee Clark, who have been in a relationship since meeting on the show and currently live together, revealed they won’t appear in any upcoming seasons.

Nany, 34, and Kaycee, 35, recently appeared in a TikTok Live video, sharing the big update with fans.

This report may contain minor spoilers for The Challenge: World Championship, All Stars 4, and The Challenge: USA 2 spinoff shows.

Nany and Kaycee say they’re taking a break from The Challenge

Fans shouldn’t expect to see at least two individuals associated with the famous “Vacation Alliance” of MTV’s The Challenge in any upcoming seasons. Based on comments from Nany and Kaycee, they need some time off from the reality TV competition series.

“We’re taking a break from the show for a little bit. Honestly, I want her to go back and whoop a** every season she can because I know you can win,” Nany said, looking at Kaycee.

“But for me personally, your girl needs a break. I’ve hit my max. I need a little bit of Nany time,” she shared.

Nany went on to indicate she plans to come back at some point after a break. Kaycee seemed intent on taking a break from the show as well.

“I took a break before at one point. I did six seasons, took a three-year break, [and] came back. Honestly, that’s where I’m at right now. I did six seasons,” Nany shared in the video.

She and Kayee appeared together in the past four seasons, including the recent Ride or Dies on MTV.

Nany reached the final, looking for her first win alongside her partner, seven-time winner Johnny Bananas. However, they fell to the season’s winners, Tori Deal and Devin Walker.

Nany originally appeared in MTV’s The Real World: Las Vegas in 2011 before doing 12 regular seasons of The Challenge. She’s appeared in the last six, as she mentioned, extending back to War of the Worlds in 2018.

Kaycee, a former Big Brother winner, has appeared in the last four seasons, with her and Nany hitting it off during Total Madness. Kaycee reached that season’s final and several others, finally winning in the Spies, Lies & Allies season alongside teammate Chris “CT” Tamburello.

In the most recent season, Ride or Dies, she teamed up with her brother Kenny Clark. Despite Kaycee’s experience and athletic abilities, the brother-sister pairing couldn’t defeat Challenge vets Aneesa Ferreira and Jordan Wiseley in an elimination ahead of the final.

The Challenge Season 39 is an unknown, as spinoff shows are in rotation

As of this writing, there haven’t been any spoilers or rumors regarding The Challenge Season 39 for MTV. However, The Challenge: World Championship recently released its sixth episode of the season on Paramount Plus.

Kaycee is part of that spinoff, as she’s teamed up with former Survivor and The Challenge: USA star Ben Driebergen. Kaycee is among the MTV Legends in the cast, with Ben among the show’s MVPs from the USA, Argentina, Australia, and The UK.

The World Championship spinoff will feature 12 episodes, with two winners crowned first-ever Challenge World Champions.

After that, fans can expect The Challenge: All Stars 4 episodes to arrive on Paramount Plus. Nany wasn’t among the cast members, but a few of her former MTV castmates are.

A second season of the spinoff, The Challenge: USA, is also about to film and will include multiple stars from the MTV show along with CBS rookies. However, Nany and Kaycee are not among USA 2’s rumored cast members who departed for filming.

The Challenge: World Championship episodes arrive Wednesdays on Paramount Plus.