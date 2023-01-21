The Challenge Season 38, Episode 16 synopsis hints at team’s conflict and champion possibly targeted

The Challenge Season 38 is headed full-speed toward the final, as Episode 16 could bring the last daily challenge for the competitors.

Just a handful of Ride or Dies teams remain, and they’ll be looking to get that crucial win to avoid elimination at the perfect time.

Based on a trailer and synopsis for the upcoming episode, whichever team wins the event will face the complex decision about who they want to vote into elimination.

However, one specific player could find themselves a target for castmates to send into The Zone.

While that player isn’t mentioned by name, the synopsis hints at which individual is in danger of heading home just before TJ Lavin’s final.

This report will contain spoilers from The Challenge: Ride or Dies season.

The Challenge 38, Episode 16 title and synopsis

In Ride or Dies Episode 15, viewers saw two former champions sent home via elimination. At the start of the episode, it was Season 37 winner Kaycee Clark and her brother Kenny losing to Jordan Wiseley and Aneesa Ferreira, ending their time on the show.

At the end of the episode, cast members said farewell to Double Agents winner Amber Borzotra who lost in elimination alongside boyfriend Chauncey Palmer. Once again, Jordan and Aneesa were responsible for eliminating the former champ and her partner.

Other champs were eliminated earlier in the season, including Turabi “Turbo” Camkiran, Laurel Stucky, Veronica Portillo, and Darrell Taylor. That leaves just two: Jordan and Johnny Bananas.

Episode 16 is called Friend or Froze, which likely refers to the upcoming daily challenge, which, based on the synopsis, could be the last daily before the final.

“With the final challenge quickly approaching, players worry that they have let a champion skate by for far too long. The winning pair is conflicted on which team they should nominate for elimination,” the IMDB synopsis reads.

Bananas seems to be the logical pick for which champion has skated by, as he’s the only remaining cast member who has yet to go into an elimination at The Zone.

Johnny Bananas seeking eighth Challenge championship

With The Challenge Season 38, former The Real World: Key West star Bananas is trying to add championship eight to his achievements. The 40-year-old reality TV icon is appearing in his 21st season of MTV’s competition series.

He last won on Total Madness, his previous appearance on The Challenge before taking a few seasons off. That season featured him outlasting finalists, including Kyle Christie, Cory Wharton, Rogan O’Connor, and Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat.

Before that, Bananas was a winner of Rivals III, where he infamously kept all the prize money for himself, leaving his teammate Sarah Rice penniless in the cold.

Other seasons Bananas won included Free Agents, Battle of the Exes, Rivals, The Ruins, and The Island. According to his Challenge Fandom page, his all-time winnings currently stand at $1,184,720.

He’s now attempting to help The Challenge regular Nany Gonzalez capture her first championship, as The Real World: Las Vegas star is his Ride or Dies teammate.

However, the synopsis for Episode 16 seems to suggest teams have decided now is the perfect time to take a shot at getting rid of one of the greatest ever to play the game, meaning Nany is also in jeopardy of going home.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.