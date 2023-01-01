The Challenge’s Nany Gonzalez fires back at critic over Zach Nichols’ baby reveal joke

Former The Real World star Nany Gonzalez in The Challenge: Ride or Dies. Pic credit: MTV

Nany Gonzalez recently let a fan know they weren’t “invited” to her comment section after they criticized her remarks for her castmate, Zach Nichols.

Nany and Zach appeared on several seasons of MTV’s The Challenge together, with Nany later forming a close relationship with castmate Jenna Compono, who went on to date Zach and is now his wife.

Zach and Jenna recently welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Liliana Marie, officially making them a family of four.

The proud parents shared Instagram posts announcing their baby’s arrival, with Zach showing off a black and white photo (below) as he held her in his arms.

The IG carousel post featured two other pics, including baby Liliana in a cute all-red outfit for a close-up shot and another image featuring Zach next to Jenna in the hospital bed as she held Liliana.

It also included a joke in his caption, with Zach saying he couldn’t “wait to show her future boyfriends [his] gun collection,” seeming to refer to how protective some dads can get of their daughters.

Pic credit: @zachnichols15/Instagram

As mentioned, Zach and Jenna’s arrival brought plenty of excitement from friends and fans. Several castmates dropped by their posts to offer congratulations, including Nany.

The Ride or Dies star wrote, “The caption 😭🥹❤️ welcome to the world Liliana ✨” in reaction to Zach’s joke and photos announcing his baby girl.

As shown below, a critic rushed in to comment on Nany’s remark, saying, “@nanycarmen are you serious with the caption, Nany? Gross.”

Pic credit: @zachnichols15/Instagram

That brought other fans to click like on the critics’ comment but also brought Nany back to tell them, “no one invited you” regarding her remark.

Pic credit: @zachnichols15/Instagram

Zach Nichols last appeared in The Challenge Season 34

Fans haven’t seen former Challenge champion, Zach, on their screens since the 34th season of MTV’s show, known as War of the Worlds 2. That season also featured Nany among his castmates, although Jenna was not part of it.

Zach reached the final with castmates, including Cara Maria Sorbello, Paulie Calafiore, Ashley Mitchell, and Kam Williams from Team USA. However, they failed to defeat Team UK, which included former champs Jordan Wiseley and CT Tamburello.

That was Zach’s ninth season on the MTV show and his fourth appearance in a final. He previously won during Battle of the Seasons in 2012 alongside his Real World: San Diego castmates Sam McGinn, Frank Sweeney, and Ashley Kelsey.

Nany also debuted that season with other Real World: Las Vegas stars, including Alton Williams, Dustin Zito, and Trishelle Cannatella.

She and Zach would appear in six seasons together. One could also include the Total Madness season, which featured Zach’s then-girlfriend Jenna as one of Nany’s castmates. Zach appeared via video chat with Jenna in several episodes featuring their relationship issues.

Nany was there to comfort Jenna during her tough time, along with their fellow Holy Trinity member, Kailah Casillas. Jenna was eventually eliminated from the season and went home to work on things with Zach.

Since then, Zach and Jenna have tied the knot, with Nany among the bridesmaids in their wedding, and now they’ve welcomed two beautiful children to their family.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.