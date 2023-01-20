The Challenge: Ride or Dies Episode 16 trailer teases trouble for Johnny Bananas

The Challenge: Ride or Dies season has presented drama and intensity for many competitors as they compete in daily challenges and eliminations.

With the ultimate goal of competing in TJ Lavin’s final in Argentina, the prize money is getting even closer with each event.

While most players have had to push past various obstacles to continue competing, one player has managed to stay under the radar and safe from harm’s way.

That’s none other than seven-time champion Johnny Bananas, who is back on the show after several seasons away and looking to add another championship to his career achievements.

Based on a trailer for Episode 16 of Ride or Dies, he could be facing trouble in the upcoming installment as castmates realize he poses a threat in the final.

Sign up for our newsletter!

This report contains spoilers for The Challenge: Ride or Dies, including upcoming scenes from Episode 16.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies Episode 16 trailer arrives

In Ride or Dies Episode 15, TJ teased that the final was right there before dismissing the cast from The Zone. With that, they’ll participate in at least one more daily challenge.

A trailer for the 16th episode has TJ telling competitors it’s “the most important challenge of the season.” From there, his trademark blowhorn sounds to start things as competitors are lined up on a field.

The Ride or Dies teammates then race to ice baths and jump into them, sitting together in the freezing water. Not much else is shown for this daily event, which could feature the teams getting timed for how long they last, or they may have more to do after taking that cold plunge.

The scene shifts to Moriah Jadea speaking with her teammate Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat. She believes it’s important to keep Bananas and Nany Gonzalez safe at this point, likely due to her showmance with The Challenge legend.

Could this scene hint that Fessy and Moriah win the daily event, or are they simply strategizing about what to do if they pull the safe dagger at The Zone?

Bananas tells someone off-camera that he’s the only one in the house yet to go into elimination.

“Someone’s gotta send him home,” Devin Walker’s voice says over other footage.

“Clock’s winding down. Let’s shoot to score,” Devin says in another scene.

Which teams remain in The Challenge: Ride or Dies?

Heading into Episode 16 of Ride or Dies, only a handful of teams remain to compete for that million-dollar prize money in the final. The previous episode had two eliminations, with the opening event featuring Jordan Wiseley and Aneesa Ferreira defeating Kaycee and Kenny Clark.

Toward the end of the episode, a second elimination arrived with Jordan and Aneesa competing again, this time taking out former champ Amber Borzotra and her boyfriend, Chauncey Palmer.

Along with Jordan and Aneesa, four other teams are left in the game: Bananas with Nany, Devin with Tori Deal, Fessy with Moriah, and Olivia Kaiser with Horacio Gutierrez.

As of Episode 16, at least one more team will be ousted from the game, leaving just four teams to run TJ’s final in Argentina or whichever location the competitors move to for the event.

It’s a stacked field with Jordan and Bananas the only remaining Challenge champs, so it should be interesting to see which teams end up battling it out at The Zone.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.