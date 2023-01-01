The Challenge Season 38, Episode 13 trailer features vomit-inducing challenge and Tori vs. Jordan drama

Tori Deal in The Challenge Season 38, Episode 12. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge: Ride or Dies has brought a variety of mental and physical challenges to put the competitors to the test.

In Episode 13, they’ll be tasked with downing a disgusting drink, causing some players to puke.

Host TJ Lavin describes it as “an interesting smoothie,” with cast members, including Jordan Wiseley, shown gagging or throwing up from the drink.

The Ride or Dies daily challenge is previewed in a new teaser trailer showing what’s on the way for the next episode.

The latest installment from Season 38 also features drama between several castmates involved in the previous elimination decision at The Zone.

This report will contain spoilers from MTV’s The Challenge: Ride or Dies season.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies Episode 13 trailer previews fallout

Based on the Ride or Dies Episode 13 synopsis, the next installment in MTV’s airing of The Challenge will feature the fallout from a player giving a burn vote at The Zone.

That refers to Moriah Jadea, who opted to make an interesting decision with her vote and not place it on Nelson Thomas. Instead, she gave it to Chauncey Palmer.

With that, Moriah’s Ride or Dies partner, Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat, was the top vote-getter, sending him into the elimination matchup. Chauncey pulled the “Safe” dagger during The Draw and opted to save Johnny Bananas, putting Nelson against Fessy.

In the Episode 13 trailer, Fessy seems to be confronting Moriah for how she used her vote and how it hurt him rather than helped him at The Zone.

“I’m sick of being in this position,” Moriah tells her partner, whom she originally arrived with for the Ride or Dies season.

However, they’re now on opposing teams due to a Ride or Dies midseason twist and have to make difficult decisions that affect their larger groups.

“You burn voted on your own partner!” Fessy says to her as they chat, presumably after the cast returned from The Zone elimination.

Fessy defeated his friend Nelson Thomas in Episode 12 of Ride or Dies, causing Nelson to leave the game with previously-eliminated teammate Nurys Mateo. However, it appears Fessy will be back looking for some revenge against certain castmates.

Ride or Dies Episode 13 to include Nany and Kaycee, Tori vs. Jordan

The footage above reveals that, once again, exes Tori and Jordan clash, likely due to the recent situation that transpired at The Zone. Jordan was one of the individuals who cast a vote for Fessy to go into elimination, indicating he did so due to Tori trying to force him to vote a certain way for her.

“I do not negotiate with terrorists,” Jordan said in a now-famous Challenge line before voting against Fessy.

Tori was stunned by his comments, yelling at him from the stands that she never did what he claimed. His contribution to Fessy facing elimination doesn’t seem to sit well with Tori, based on Episode 13’s trailer.

“This whole season has been your way. Wake up!” Tori yells at Jordan in a quick scene.

The two formerly engaged castmates have clashed in several scenes during the season, some of which were the result of Jordan hooking up with rookie castmate Nurys in front of Tori, leading her to feel it was “out of spite” for how their relationship ended.

Along with Tori vs. Jordan, the trailer shows Nany Gonzalez and Kaycee Clark hugging in what seems to be an emotional part of the episode. With Episode 13 featuring another women’s elimination, one member of the couple will likely be in danger of getting eliminated.

As fans have seen with a Season 38 twist, if Kaycee is somehow the one who loses in the elimination, she’s done for the season due to her Ride or Dies teammate, her brother Kenny Clark, losing an elimination several episodes prior.

That could shake things up for Nany and Bananas as the season moves full force toward TJ’s final worth $1 million to the winners.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.