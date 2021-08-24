The Challenge Season 37: Who are the Spies, Lies and Allies teams for Episode 3?

Josh Martinez, Michele Fitzgerald, Corey Lay, Esther Agunbiade, and Fessy Shafaat in The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies. Pic credit: MTV

At the start of The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies season, 34 competitors were present, with 15 veterans and 19 rookies. They became paired up after the first daily challenge.

While that made for 17 unique partnerships to start the season, those teams have changed a bit over the first several episodes thanks to deactivations, eliminations, and a twist.

When competitors win an elimination, they’re able to choose any cast member of the opposite sex to team up with aside from the members of The Agency. That keeps the game constantly switching up with the creation of a few new teams each episode.

Four competitors eliminated from Season 37 so far

A sneak peek of Season 37, Episode 3 arrived on Tuesday, August 24, showing off the Sea Cave Recon daily challenge. There will be 15 teams competing in this due to there being two teams eliminated over the first two episodes.

The first episode saw the rookie team of Michele Fitzgerald and Corey Lay emerge with the victory, sending fellow rookies Michaela Bradshaw and Renan Hellemans home. Thanks to host TJ Lavin’s twist, Michele opted to steal Devin Walker as her partner. Corey L. chose to steal Tori Deal as his partner.

In Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 2, the elimination featured four more rookies battling for survival in the game. Kelz Dyke and Tracy Candela became the latest newcomers sent home, with Emy Alupei and Ed Eason getting the win.

They opted to steal the same people from Episode 1, as Ed chose Tori and Emy chose Devin as a partner. That meant Corey L and Michele became teammates by default heading into Episode 3, putting a target on their backs again.

Who are the other teams ahead of Episode 3?

Michele and Corey aren’t the only rookie team in the game now, which may hint at the next elimination matchup unless they win. Rookie Tacha Akide and Jeremiah White are also teammates. With the way the vets have operated so far, they’ve been making the eliminations rookies vs. rookies.

A few teams consist of two veterans as partners. Kyle Christie and Amanda Garcia have been partners since Episode 1, and so far, they seem to be laying low.

Double Agents winner Amber Borzotra joined the show in Episode 2 to replace deactivated agent Lauren Coogan. Amber automatically became partners with Big Brother alum Josh Martinez.

Beyond that, all other teams consist of one rookie teamed up with one veteran cast member.

The winning team in Episode 1 was Aneesa Ferreira and Logan Sampedro, who are still teamed up. In Episode 2, the winners were Fessy Shafaat and Esther Agunbiade, who are also still partners.

Chris “CT” Tamburello seems to be ok working with rookies as teammates, based on his impressive win in Double Agents alongside Amber. For the Spies, Lies & Allies season, he’s been partners with Berna Canbeldek so far.

While not every vet is a champion, several carry experience from competing in the Double Agents final. They include Kaycee Clark, Cory Wharton, and Nany Gonzalez. Survivor Romania’s Emanuel Neagu is teamed up with Kaycee. Bettina Buchanan is partners with Cory, while Gabo Szabo is with Nany.

Last but not least is the humorous pairing of two-time champ Ashley “Millionaire” Mitchell and Big Brother UK star Hughie Maughan. Viewers are hoping to see more of their hilarious commentary as the Season 37 episodes move forth.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.