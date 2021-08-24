The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies Episode 3 features Sea Cave Recon, cast members react to sneak peek

Tori Deal of The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies reacts to the agents’ latest mission. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies’ third episode will have agents moving from land to water for the first time this season. That’s due to a new daily challenge called Sea Cave Recon, which will test many competitors’ skills.

MTV has unveiled the sneak peek footage, which shows what the agents have to do to succeed and try to be the latest winning team. That gives them a key advantage in that they’ll survive elimination. They’ll also have the power to send in opposing players.

Several Season 37 cast members reacted to the preview, weighing in with their thoughts on the mission ahead of the episode airing. Based on some of the reactions on faces in the clip, it could be quite intense.

MTV’s The Challenge previews Deep Sea Recon

The premiere episode of MTV’s The Challenge Season 37 featured competitors on the ground level. In contrast, the second episode had some on the ground and others moving through the air via helicopter.

With Season 37, Episode 3 of The Challenge, Deep Sea Recon begins high up on land, then moves underwater. Agents will be trying to recover two bombs and then safely detonate them on land at a station.

Based on handler TJ Lavin’s instructions, the team that gets their bombs detonated the fastest will become The Agency. Interestingly, viewers have yet to see which rookies are fine with being underwater and who can or can’t swim.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the preview clip below, TJ explains the daily challenge and how it involves jumping off a 30-foot cliff into the violent sea below. From there, they’ll dive underwater, retrieve two “active” bombs and get them detonated.

Some cast members are looking excited to try it out, while others, including Tori Deal, are looking a bit nervous. She’ll be working with a brand new partner, who seems more than up for this challenge, though.

In Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 2, Tori officially became partners with rookie Ed Eason from The Circle. After winning in elimination, Ed decided to steal Tori from her partner Corey Lay.

Ed’s former partner, Emy Alupei, chose to steal the “No. 1 draft pick” Devin Walker for her partner. That meant that Michele Fitzgerald and Corey became teammates by default, as their partners were both stolen.

Spies, Lies & Allies cast members react to Episode 3 footage

Ahead of the episode’s airing, several of the Season 37 cast members reacted to the preview footage. That included the former Survivor winner Michele. Based on previous trailer footage, it looks like she may get bloodied up a bit in this mission.

“Oh this seems so funnnnnn lololol,” Michele commented, which could be her sarcasm shining through.

Pic credit: @challengemtv/Instagram

Did Michele’s partner hold her back in this one? Corey L has shown himself as a strong competitor. Based on his reaction, he’s not a fan of jumping off cliffs into the water below, though.

“Lmao I was so scared to jump off that cliff in to the ocean,” Corey commented.

Pic credit: @challengemtv/Instagram

Their fellow Season 37 rookie Berna Canbeldek said this mission is “one for the crazy ones.” She previously mentioned experience in the circus but hasn’t said if she swims.

Pic credit: @challengemtv/Instagram

The newest rookie to join the cast was Ed Eason at the end of Episode 1. He replaced deactivated agent Nam Vo. Ed seems to have a competitive fire, along with a quirky sense of humor.

“What if I accidentally eat the bombs,” Ed commented, which is probably a bad idea in terms of his health.

Pic credit: @challengemtv/Instagram

As mentioned, he’ll team up with veteran Tori Deal, who had a shocked look on her face during TJ’s description of the mission. Will the team of Ed and Tori struggle to complete this one? Fans will certainly be eager to see which team places first when Episode 3 airs on August 25.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.