The Challenge Season 37 spoilers: More rookies revealed among potential cast members for season

The Challenge competitors await host TJ Lavin’s instructions on the Total Madness Season. Pic credit: MTV

With Double Agents season finished, attention has turned to The Challenge Season 37 spoilers. The show’s production is currently on hold due to a recent situation that involved a cast member testing positive for COVID-19.

However, rumors have continued to surface about who will be part of the new season’s cast. Several more rookies from international reality TV shows have been added as potential competitors based on recent speculation.

That could mean that MTV is gearing up for another Fresh Meat or War of the Worlds, featuring American and international cast members competing together or against each other.

New rookies added as The Challenge Season 37 cast members

Over the past several weeks, rumors have been continuing online about which individuals were in quarantine as cast members and alternates for The Challenge 37. That included mostly stars from the Double Agents season, as well as a returning fan-favorite.

However, a report surfaced last week, which confirmed production halted on Season 37 due to one cast member receiving a positive test for COVID-19. That put the plans on hold for filming, even though the first daily challenge had reportedly taken place.

In the past week, there have been updates at a Vevmo forum thread presenting some new rookies who are tentatively part of the cast, though.

They include Big Brother UK’s Hughie Maughan, Survivor Spain’s Logan Sampedro, and Big Brother Naija’s Natacha “Tacha” Akide. Also mentioned in the Vevmo forum thread are Ex on the Beach: Double Dutch star Renan Hellemans (below) and Corey Lay from 12 Dates of Christmas.

Pic credit: @mtvchallengeinsider/Instagram

Since there are many rookies from international reality TV shows, it may hint at the Season 37 theme. The War of the Worlds season featured rookie cast members worldwide, teaming up with veteran competitors from The Challenge.

That carried over a bit into War of the Worlds 2 season, where it was an Americans vs. Brits sort of theme. The UK team won the final, although due to a twist where competitors could defect to the other team, CT Tamburello and Jordan Wiseley were part of that winning squad.

Based on the cast list, it seems MTV is looking to do a unique theme and gain more fans worldwide watching the competitive reality series.

Fan-favorite competitor, Double Agents stars returning to compete

Former Are You The One? star Amanda Garcia is set to make her return to The Challenge. She last appeared on that War of the Worlds season and was teamed up with Josh Martinez.

That pairing came by default as Amanda was originally partners with Telenovelas star Alan Valdez who broke his arm during the season-opening challenge.

Josh looks like he’ll be making his return after appearing on the Double Agents season. So will fellow Big Brother stars Fessy Shafaat and Kaycee Clark. Unfortunately, viewers won’t see Season 36 winner Amber Borzotra based on the forum thread.

In addition to those Double Agents stars, fans will see familiar faces including Ashley “Millionaire” Mitchell, Cory Wharton, Aneesa Ferreira, Nelson Thomas, Devin Walker, Tori Deal, Nany Gonzalez, and Kyle Christie.

Ultimate Beastmaster star Nam Vo is set to return for his second season. Four-time Challenge champion Chris “CT” Tamburello is also expected back, ready to add another title after his Double Agents win.

As of right now, it’s unknown when filming will resume for the new season, but it definitely will be interesting to see what this installment of The Challenge brings to the screen.

The Challenge airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.