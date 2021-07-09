The Challenge Season 37 spoilers: Castmates continue to vacation together sparking relationship rumors

The Challenge Season 37 is expected to arrive sometime in 2021 Pic credit: MTV

With The Challenge Season 37 filming concluded, spoilers continue to spark rumors of showmances that may have started during the season.

The speculation is driven by recent social media shares involving several cast members enjoying some time away from home in Ibiza with their rookie castmates.

This report will contain spoilers for the upcoming season, including names of cast members and possible elimination results from the show.

The Challenge stars spending time in Ibiza

Based on recent social media posts, Nelson Thomas and his castmate, Tori Deal, are still in Ibiza, Spain, where they have been since last week now.

Interestingly, Tori seems to be spending a lot of time hanging out with her Season 37 rookie castmate, Emanuel Neagu. Emanuel is from Survivor Spain and will make his Challenge debut once new episodes arrive.

In a recent Instagram post from @jaychallenge._, a screenshot shows Nelson in the foreground. In the background are Emanuel and Tori, walking side by side down the street.

The second image in the Instagram post below is a screenshot that surfaced recently involving a picture of Emanuel on the beach with what appears to be Tori’s leg in the picture. Fans pointed that out based on the outfit Tori was wearing in one of her other Instagram posts.

Tori, 28, got her start on Are You The One? 4 and has appeared on five regular seasons of MTV’s The Challenge ahead of Season 37. She’s also the current co-host of MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast alongside Aneesa Ferreira.

Many fans are joking that Emanuel, in his mid-20s, is doing his best to make sure he’ll get a call back for a future season of MTV’s reality competition series. That said, it should be interesting to see if a showmance developed between the two during filming or closer to the end of things in Croatia.

While Emanuel was eliminated by Devin Walker just ahead of the Season 37 final, Tori lasted into the final and competed against Nany Gonzalez, Kaycee Clark, and Emy Alupei.

Challenge rookie and Nelson spending time together

While Nelson appears solo in many of his social media posts from Ibiza, fans have put two and two together that Berna Canbeldek is there with him. Berna apparently fell hard for Nelson during Season 37 filming, as she posted how much she was missing him after the filming ended.

The Challenge superfan/insider account @jaychallenge._ posted screenshots which both show off Hard Rock Hotel in Ibiza. The first one in the series is from Nelson with a “Did You Say Hello to Life Today?” drawing behind him.

In a second screenshot in the Instagram post (below), Berna shows off the same wall as part of her video clip from her Instagram story.

In a recent spoilers report, it was mentioned that Berna was partnered up on Season 37 with Double Agents winner Chris “CT” Tamburello. She even chose to stick with CT after winning her elimination against another rookie, which was a smart move on her part.

Berna, a Survivor Turkey star, didn’t last to the final, though. She and teammate Hughie Maughan (Big Brother UK) were eliminated by a team consisting of Priscilla Anyabu (Love Island UK) and Jeremiah White (Love Island US 2).

Meanwhile, Nelson lasted all the way to the Season 37 final, possibly due to not worrying about Fessy in an elimination. The two-time Challenge finalist was disqualified from the show due to an incident with a castmate.

The Challenge Season 37 premiere date is TBA for 2021 on MTV.