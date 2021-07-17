The Challenge Season 37 prize money: Which Spies, Lies and Allies players have won the most?

Ashley Mitchell is amongst champions competing on The Challenge Season 37. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge Season 37 prize money will be up for grabs with intense competition in Croatia when the premiere episode of Spies, Lies & Allies arrives next month.

Amongst the competitors are several finalists and former winners, giving these veteran cast members an edge against their rookie counterparts.

So which Spies, Lies & Allies players have won the most prize money during their careers on The Challenge, and who could be adding their name to the top competitors on the list?

Which Spies, Lies & Allies players have won the most?

With the recent reveal of The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies cast list, it’s now known that two former champions will be competing this season. They are five-time winner, CT Tamburello, and two-time winner, Ashley “Millionaire” Mitchell.

Since CT has won the most Challenges, including a share of $900,000 with Amber Borzotra on Double Agents, one would think he’s the top overall winner in terms of prize money.

That’s not the case, though, as many viewers saw Ashley Mitchell choose to take all $1 million of the prize money on Final Reckoning, leaving her partner Hunter Barfield with nothing.

An Instagram account that puts out various Challenge stats shows the breakdown, with CT very close to the top spot. Ashley is currently ahead of him by $156,250. CT is heading into his 19th season on the show, while Ashley will enter her ninth with Spies, Lies & Allies.

Based on the above stats, any of the vets below them could easily move up to a top spot, depending on how The Challenge Season 37 prize money is distributed. Six individuals on the list have yet to win any prize money, including Amanda Garcia, who is returning for her sixth season after a few years away.

Also winless in the prize money department are Big Brother stars Fessy Shafaat, Josh Martinez, and Kaycee Clark. Several newer players, Tula “Big T” Fazakerley and Nam Vo, have yet to add any money to their bank accounts from The Challenge wins.

It’s also worth noting that Amber could be in third place in that list above. While she appeared in The Challenge Season 37 trailer, she is not part of MTV’s official cast list for the season. However, The Challenge Wiki lists Amber’s prize winnings at $455,000, which eclipses Cory Wharton’s third-place total.

What is The Challenge Season 37 prize money?

Based on MTV’s report, The Challenge Season 37 prize money is $1 million, similar to the Double Agents season. The report indicates, “34 agents will be tested both mentally and physically to win their share of $1 million.”

In the Double Agents final, CT and Amber split $900,000 for first place, while the runner-up team of Kam Williams and Cory Wharton split $100,000. The third-place team, Leroy Garrett and Nany Gonzalez received no prize money, nor did the fourth-place purged team of Kaycee Clark and Fessy Shafaat.

MTV’s report doesn’t state what the Season 37 prize breakdown will be. There are currently no details about whether or not there will be teams in the final like Double Agents or if it will be a solo competition. It could also be the first-place man and woman each collects $500,000. There could also be runner-up prizes.

Until that’s revealed, it’s tough to say what is possible, although CT Tamburello is within striking distance of taking the top spot from Ashley Mitchell. Luckily for her, she’s also competing for a share of that $1 million on Spies, Lies & Allies!

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies premieres on Wednesday, August 11 at 8/7c on MTV.