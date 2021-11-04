The Challenge Season 37: Cory Wharton says a lot of castmates were doing things ‘strictly for camera’

Cory Wharton during The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 13 confessional interview. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge star Cory Wharton appeared on the recent episode of Johnny Bananas’ Death, Taxes and Bananas podcast to talk about his experiences during the Spies, Lies & Allies season.

During their conversation, Cory spoke about being on the “outs” with his fellow vets and feeling the need to align himself with some of the rookies to get some numbers.

However, he also dropped a revelation that may not be too surprising for some viewers, in that many of his castmates were creating fake scenes just for camera time.

Cory tells Bananas about his Season 37 strategy

In Season 37, Episode 13, Cory found himself voted in by the Emerald Team, which irritated the veteran competitor as he felt they might send in his rookie teammate, Logan Sampedro, first, as they’d been targeting rookies throughout the season.

However, Cory soon learned that Logan had more support in the game than he did, which frustrated the four-time Challenge finalist. From there, Cory vowed to win his elimination, steal a spot on the Emerald team, and then throw missions so he could put himself in elimination to take out Devin Walker or Josh Martinez.

While speaking with Bananas on his recent podcast episode (below), Cory said he knew he wasn’t as aligned with the veteran alliance as he should’ve been.

“It’s a feeling. You know. You just see it, man. You’re just looking around. You’re like, ‘I’m on the outs. This is crazy,'” Cory said.

“I just didn’t do the groundwork that I needed to throughout the season to kind of not be on the outs, you know? So I was preparing myself. I was like, ‘Let me go grab a couple of these rookies that I know will have my back. They know that I got them. And let these vets think that I’m still with them,'” he added.

During their conversation, Cory told Bananas he kind of “shut down” and became “cold” towards his castmates because, for about two weeks, he had that lingering feeling that he was the low man on the totem pole going into elimination.

Cory says castmates did things ‘strictly for camera’

Bananas brought up how The Agency, which consisted of the daily challenge winning team, Emerald, acted surprised after the votes when Cory was revealed as the Compromised Agent.

“I’m looking at all these vets. They’re all telling me the same thing. ‘I have nothing to do with it,'” Cory said, asking, “Well, who the hell is calling the shots?”

After the votes, Cory confronted Devin and Josh about what happened, with Devin saying it wasn’t him behind it. However, Cory told Bananas that Tori Deal, Nany Gonzalez, and Kaycee Clark also came up to him, saying they had no idea and it wasn’t them who did it, which made him suspicious of his castmates.

“I might get yelled at for this, but this season was hard, Johnny, because a lot of these people were doing things strictly for camera. Fake scenes. Fake fights. Josh and- there was just a lot going on that rubbed me the wrong way a little bit,” Cory told Bananas.

“I get it. We’re making TV. We want a good show. I understand that more than anybody, but these fake fights, these fake scenes, and people like ‘Ooooh, how did Cory get in?’ It’s just like what the f**k?” Cory said.

“It was bad, man. It was a lot of fakery this season. I’ll say that,” he added.

Unfortunately for Cory, his time on Season 37 ended in Episode 13 as rookie Logan Sampedro eliminated him. That made for the first time in the past three seasons that Cory didn’t reach the final.

With his early exit, one wonders if Cory will learn from his mistakes in trusting veteran castmates on Spies, Lies & Allies and figure out a better strategy for the next time he’s on The Challenge.

