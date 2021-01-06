The Challenge Season 36, Episode 4 preview: Double Agents teaser reveals tricky mission in dark cave

The next mission for The Challenge 36, Episode 4 will have host TJ Lavin fully entertained as he watches the agents try to work together inside a dark cave.

A new teaser clip arrived ahead of the next episode of the show and based on TJ’s reactions, it’s going to be rather funny to witness.

It even has one of the competitors saying, “I don’t want to play anymore,” since TJ is laughing it up over their failed attempts in the cave.

Episode 4 mission features drones, dark cave

The Challenge: Double Agents will continue to play up the spy theme, this time making the various players fly drones around in a dark cave. The objective is to retrieve a special code to complete the mission, most likely quicker than other competitors.

Based on the newest teaser clip (below), one of each team’s competitors will control the drone as their teammate provides them with instructions based on using special goggles. However, it doesn’t seem to make their task any easier.

TJ loves it, though, and it prompts Leroy Garrett to joke that he “doesn’t want to play anymore.” However, since he and teammate Kaycee Clark were Double Agents on Episode 3, one has to think he’d want to play and win to keep that power.

The clip above only features two of the teams. Along with Leroy and Kaycee, Tula “Big T” Fazakerley and Chris “CT” Tamburello compete. So it appears two teams will go at a time in heats. Luckily, it doesn’t look as physical as last week’s mission that caused injuries to two competitors, forcing one to leave the show.

What else is on the way for Episode 4?

A day ago, MTV released an intriguing teaser clip featuring Fessy Shafaat and Tori Deal. It had many fans of the show assuming that maybe Fessy and Tori hooked up during Double Agents. Some fans feel it may have prompted Tori to break up with fiance Jordan Wiseley, who wasn’t on the show.

However, Tori commented on the footage and said it’s edited a certain way. She maintained that she didn’t cheat on Jordan during the show. So it will be interesting to see what is shown or what plays out in the episode.

Three competitors have Gold Skull so far. Natalie Anderson earned hers in Episode 1 by defeating Ashley Mitchell. Kyle Christie earned a Gold Skull in Episode 2 by defeating rookie Joseph Allen. The Challenge: Double Agents Episode 3 featured Wes Bergmann sent home by friend Devin Walker, who earned the third Skull so far.

Cory Wharton and Natalie Anderson were left without partners due to last week. Devin stole Tori away from Cory as his partner, while Natalie’s partner, Wes, was sent home.

So that seems to make them Rogue Agents. Will they be partnered up or wait until the next elimination to choose a new partner?

Another teaser for the upcoming episode shows what appears to be a Hall Brawl for elimination. Those are usually “bangers,” and this could be another! Will it involve the female competitors after two-straight men’s eliminations?

The Challenge: Double Agents airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.