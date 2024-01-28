The Challenge rumors: Season 40 cast could include the return of multiple champions

The Challenge Season 40 could feature a lot of MTV star power, including several of the show’s champions.

As Battle For a New Champion is airing, some viewers have criticized the show’s main cast for a lack of veteran competitors.

The show still features some of The Challenge’s all-time greats, including Chris “CT” Tamburello, Cara Maria Sorbello, Darrell Taylor, and Laurel Stucky.

However, those cast members appeared in one episode each, just at the end of the episode, for an elimination battle.

Previous rumors have dropped some clues about the potential cast for the next installment of the competition series, and several of those stars could return.

This report could contain spoilers for Season 40, including the names of cast members who might participate.

The Challenge 40 cast could include all-time greats

As The Challenge enters Season 40, many fans hope to see a stellar lineup of competitors vying to win the championship.

Based on recent online rumors, that could be the case. The cast could feature the show’s two winningest players of all time, CT and Johnny Bananas. It could also feature a full-season MTV return for Cara Maria Sorbello.

A recent Instagram post from a know Challenge superfan and spoiler account revealed the speculation that all eight cast members from The Challenge: Home Turf will participate in Season 40.

That includes Darrell Taylor, the only competitor to have won four seasons of The Challenge, and recent winners Kaycee Clark, Tori Deal, and Devin Walker.

Based on that speculation, multi-season competitors Amanda Garcia and Tula “Big T” Fazakerley could also appear in Season 40 as they’re featured in the Home Turf docuseries.

Who else could appear in Season 40 of The Challenge?

Previous online spoilers about the new season have arrived via the Vevmo forum’s early speculation thread.

The potential cast list has received updates over the past month or so, with Kyland Young, Olivia Kaiser, and Michele Fitzgerald listed among those returning from Season 39.

Also added to the cast is formerly retired Challenge finalist Leroy Garrett, who last appeared in MTV’s War of the Worlds 2 season.

In addition, All Stars OGs Melinda Collins and Nehemiah Clark are listed as potential competitors, as well as former Big Brother winner Josh Martinez. Viewers last saw Melinda and Nehemiah on Paramount+’s All Stars 3 and Josh on CBS’s The Challenge: USA 2 spin-off.

As of this writing, the name and format of Season 40 are unknown. However, it’s expected that filming will begin in March. By then, there will likely be a better idea of the complete cast that has departed for the next season of The Challenge.

If the rumors above are true, it definitely has the potential to be a compelling season full of drama, strategy, and intense competition!

The Challenge: Battle For a New Champion airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.