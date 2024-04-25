The Challenge rumors: More Season 40 showmances revealed during filming

As viewers have seen in recent seasons, showmances are common on reality TV, especially on MTV’s The Challenge.

The Challenge Season 39, aka Battle For a New Champion, saw returning castmates Horacio Gutierrez and Nurys Mateo link up and become an official couple. Other showmances included Kyland Young with Melissa Reeves and Michele Fitzgerald with Callum Izzard.

MTV’s show created other couples in previous seasons, including Paulie Calafiore and Cara Maria Sorbello, Kam Williams and Leroy Garrett, and Zach Nichols and Jenna Compono.

A previous report mentioned two other Ride or Dies castmates who may have been hooking up during Season 40.

Based on more spoilers for The Challenge’s next season, there may be a few more relationships blossing from the competition show.

This report contains spoilers from The Challenge Season 40 filming in Vietnam.

Two more showmances arrive from The Challenge 40 spoilers

Spoilers are arriving online as Season 40 films and the latest ones reveal showmances involving newer castmates and OGs.

Olivia Kaiser with Theo Campbell is one of the showmances revealed by @GamerVev on Twitter. Each cast member has done three seasons of MTV’s competition show.

The other showmance featured MTV OGs Brad Fiorenza and Emily Schromm, both former show winners.

Emily won Rivals II with teammate Paula Meronek, while Brad won Cutthroat with teammates Dunbar Merrill, Tori Hall, and Tyler Duckworth.

The Challenge Season 40 spoilers tweet from GamerVev. Pic credit: @GamerVev/Twitter

A previous spoilers report mentioned that Devin Walker and Michele may have been hooking up during the filming. They’ve been castmates on The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies, and Ride or Dies.

Michele was a main cast member on Battle For a New Champion, while Devin came in as an elimination mercenary. He took out Michele’s showmance, Callum, and claimed $10,000 of the cast’s prize money.

Previous Challenge showmances before Season 40

Brad and Olivia’s showmances with their castmates are the latest in their Challenge showmances or relationships.

Brad previously fell for castmate Tori Hall, ultimately becoming husband and wife. However, things went sour between them and ended with a bitter divorce. They share two sons, Brady, 12, and Chase, 9.

Brad then moved on to another castmate, Britni Thornton, and they were a couple for the Vendettas season, followed by Final Reckoning.

Her ex, Chuck Mowery, was her partner for that season, and castmate Paulie Calafiore spread a fake rumor about them potentially hooking up to shake up Brad a bit.

Castmate Da’Vonne Rogers joked about Britni and Chuck’s situation while she was with them at the Redemption House.

Brad and Britni eventually broke up, and Britni recently got married to a new man. She’s now expecting their first child.

Challenge newcomer Olivia previously won Love Island USA 3 with castmate Korey Gandy, but their relationship ended months after the show.

More recently, viewers saw Olivia in a showmance with castmate Nelson Thomas during her rookie season of The Challenge, Ride or Dies. They indicated at the reunion that things didn’t work out beyond the show, leaving Nelson devastated over how it ended.

Speaking of being devastated, several showmance cast members mentioned above are out of the game. Previous online spoilers revealed that Devin, Brad, and Emily were eliminated. Michele, Olivia, and Theo are still going strong (as of this writing).

The Challenge: All Stars 4 airs Wednesdays on Paramount+.