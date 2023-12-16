The Challenge alum Britni Thornton reveals she’s expecting ‘Baby Palmer’ with her husband

MTV star Britni Thornton is the latest of The Challenge stars to reveal she’s expecting a child, her first with her husband.

The 32-year-old originally debuted on Are You The One? Season 3. That season also featured future Challengers Amanda Garcia, Nelson Thomas, Devin Walker, and Hunter Barfield.

Britni appeared on three seasons of MTV’s competition series, with The Challenge: Final Reckoning being the last time she’s been on the show.

The former AYTO star announced her pregnancy news via social media on Friday with an outdoor photo of herself holding up sonogram photos as evidence.

Britni’s smiling husband stood beside her in the photo and accompanying video clip with confetti raining down on them.

“& this one isn’t a fur baby!” she captioned the IG post, adding, “Baby Palmer coming June 2024!”

Britni joins a list of The Challenge alums who have recently announced or welcomed children into their families. Among the most recent are Wes Bergmann and his wife, and castmates Kam Williams and Leroy Garrett.

The Challenge stars react to Britni’s pregnancy news

While Britni only appeared in three seasons, she has plenty of friends from her time on MTV’s Are You The One? and The Challenge.

Many of those friends and castmates who are also parents stopped by her recent Instagram post to congratulate her on the big news.

“FINALLY I COULDNT KEEP IT IN ANY LONGER !!!! Congrats!!! I can’t wait to see what you’re having!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Challenger Jenna Compono commented as she and her husband Zach Nichols expect their third child.

“OMGGGGGGG SISSSSSSSSSSS😍😍😍😍😍😍 I’m so happy for you you will be an AMAZING mother,” her AYTO and Challenge castmate Amanda wrote.

“Awww alittle Gemini like Snohie!!! Congratulations love! ❤️” former Challenge winner Ashley Kelsey wrote, as her daughter was born around the same time Britni is expecting her first child.

Additional comments arrived from castmates Leroy, Derrick Kosinski, and Melissa Reeves.

Friends celebrate with Britni. Pic credit: @mtv_britninicol/Instagram

Britni married her husband in 2022 following reality TV relationships

Britni’s pregnancy arrives just over a year after she and her husband married. The reality TV star didn’t share many details aside from a carousel post of photos on her Instagram from their outdoor wedding on Halloween 2022.

“I go by Mrs. Palmer now 😜🥰💕✨,” she wrote in the caption, adding, “October 31, 2022.”

Britni’s previous reality TV relationships and showmances included Brad Fiorenza and Chuck Mowery. While on Are You The One? 3, Britni’s match-ups included castmates Hunter, Nelson, and Devin.

However, she and castmate Chuck ended up in a relationship, which led to them being a team on The Challenge: Final Reckoning, which had rivals as partners.

During that same season, Britni was dating Brad. Some of that season was focused on her navigating being on the same show with an ex and current boyfriend.

She last appeared in that Final Reckoning season, MTV’s 32nd for The Challenge, which aired in 2018 and saw her castmate Hunter Barfield win alongside Ashley “Millionaire” Mitchell.

The Challenge: Battle For a New Champion airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.