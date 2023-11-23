The Challenge’s Nelson Thomas shares update amid his car crash issues: ‘The truth hurts sometimes’

The Challenge star, Nelson Thomas, is continuing his recovery after suffering a severe ankle injury earlier this year.

Several weeks ago, he updated friends, fans, and followers about his latest setback involving the initial surgery he had on that ankle and it not healing correctly.

With that, Nelson indicated he faced a possible ankle amputation, something he did not want to happen.

He sought out additional options and ultimately found out about the potential for stem cell therapy to help with his injury recovery.

Over the past several weeks, he’d shared further injury recovery updates as he continued to attend appointments and spoke with professionals about the situation.

Ahead of Thanksgiving, Nelson shared a message on social media indicating he didn’t get the desired answers for his situation but had a “game plan.”

Taking to his Instagram Story on Wednesday, Nelson appeared riding inside a car and said he made it back to Austin, Texas. He wished everyone an early happy Thanksgiving before speaking about his recent medical appointments and what the future holds for his recovery.

“Unfortunately, I didn’t get the news I wanted in LA, but I wanted to give a big shout out to Dr. Randall for seeing me… It’s a blessing that she reached out to me through social media. She saw what I was going through, and she made an appointment for me.”

Nelson said he didn’t get the answers he wanted, “but the truth hurts sometimes.”

He explained that Dr. Randall helped him create a game plan that would involve doing reconstructive surgery again, which he’d previously had. Nelson said they’d do that instead of him having an ankle fusion surgery or amputation.

Nelson said he was giving the stem cell therapy another two months and might have the surgery he mentioned at the beginning or end of January.

He said they initially weren’t sure what stem cell therapy might do for his situation, although they know it will prevent things like arthritis and pain down in his ankle.

“I’m looking for bone healing and rejuvenation… I’m not letting off the gas people,” Nelson said.

He thanked everyone for keeping him in their prayers and said to stay tuned for what happens next.

Nelson said he’s ‘going through a lot’ with crash issues

“I know I haven’t been posting a lot. I’ve been going through a lot, mentally, physically, and financially, and I’m just trying to keep the faith,” he said in another part of his IG Story clips.

He said he could “sit there, cry, and mope,” but that wouldn’t help him approach this situation.

“I’m not just doing this for me. I know a lot of people are going through the same dramatic experience or even worse,” Nelson said, adding, “Hopefully, if I find a cure to the problems that I’m going through, it’s not only gonna benefit me, it’s gonna benefit people out there.”

“You can’t put a time on any healing…gotta just take it day by day. Keep on fighting,” he said before his video ended.

In addition to continuing to recover from the severe ankle injury he suffered, Nelson is also dealing with ongoing charges alleging he was driving drunk during his crash earlier this year.

Monsters and Critics reported details about Nelson’s DWI arrest, which happened several months ago.

He had a scheduled court appearance this month, and his next one is set for January, although it’s unknown how the ankle surgery he mentioned will factor into that appearance.

The Challenge: Battle For a New Champion airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.