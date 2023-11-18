The Challenge’s Nelson Thomas shares cryptic message about ‘crucial decision’ amid injury recovery

Nelson Thomas recently indicated he has a “crucial decision” coming up as he continues his attempts to recover from a severe injury.

The Challenge star was involved in a serious car wreck this past March in Texas, which involved his vehicle catching on fire and Nelson getting rescued from the car by individuals traveling the same road.

Nelson suffered severe injuries from his crash, including an ankle injury that required multiple surgeries and rehabilitation.

In an update weeks ago, Nelson informed fans there was a disappointing setback in his recovery, and he might have to decide between another surgery or having his ankle amputated completely.

However, he sought other opinions and decided to attempt stem cell therapy as a way to help his injury heal.

In his most recent update, Nelson shared a cryptic message ahead of what may be a tough choice he has to make.

Nelson shares cryptic message amid his car crash issues

In his Instagram Story, Nelson indicated he was headed to Los Angeles for his final doctor’s appointment “before a crucial decision awaits.”

“Life’s journey, unforeseen and unpredictable, challenges my expectations. Despite my efforts to remain positive, the light at the end of the tunnel seems elusive, with dark clouds intensifying their somber presence,” he wrote on a black background.

Nelson shares with fans. Pic credit: @_nelsonthomas/Instagram

In another IG Story slide, Nelson showed a photo from The Foot & Ankle Sports Institute in Burbank, California. He included the words “My last hope” with a praying hands emoji on that photo.

Nelson shares a photo from his medical appointment in Burbank, California. Pic credit: @_nelsonthomas/Instagram

As of this writing, Nelson hadn’t shared any additional remarks regarding what the decision he was facing involved or any updates about what happened with his appointment in California.

He’d previously shared videos about his ongoing stem cell therapy, indicating he had several weeks of appointments left.

Nelson remains active on social media amid ongoing issues

As Monsters and Critics reported, Nelson is also preparing for a court trial due to being arrested for an alleged DWI related to his March crash.

Once news arrived about his arrest and legal issues, Nelson indicated via an Instagram Story video that he was taking a break from social media. He said once he returned, he would share his story regarding what happened.

However, The Challenge star has continued to share updates about his health situation, including a video (below) that he shared five days ago.

In the clip, he shows himself training and using a unique device to elevate his injured ankle, allowing him to be more mobile with his injury. Part of a speech from Oscar-winning actor Denzel Washington played over light music as Nelson’s footage was shown.

“Always prioritizing putting him first in every endeavor, my journey has taken me around the world, fostering significant personal growth. The path ahead is vast, yet with unwavering faith, he will guide me through it all. The key to my journey: Put God First, and watch the extraordinary unfold…,” he wrote in a caption.

Nelson’s March crash made headlines months ago due to the heroic rescue efforts of NFL player KJ Osborn and others who helped pull Nelson from his burning car.

ESPN has since shown a special report covering the rescue due to Osborn’s involvement. It also featured the reunion of Osborn and others involved. Nelson was only mentioned by name in the documentary.

Earlier this month, public documents surfaced about Nelson’s arrest for alleged drunk driving related to his car crash. The Challenge star has yet to share details about his legal issues beyond saying he couldn’t comment until his court case has been decided.

