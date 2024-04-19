The Challenge Season 40 spoilers: Former show winners compete in recent elimination results

The Challenge Season 40 is getting closer to the epic season’s final, as two more competitors are officially out of the cast.

Eliminations have occurred over the past few months of filming to whittle down the cast of 40 to half, and now even fewer individuals.

The season’s theme includes cast members from throughout 39 seasons of The Challenge split into four groups.

Each group represents a different era, from the older generation of OGs to the newer generation of stars in the past six years.

Based on spoilers continuously arriving online, a large alliance may have been wiping out specific individuals, but that may have started to change.

Subscribe to our The Challenge newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

This report contains spoilers from The Challenge Season 40, currently filming in Vietnam.

Who are the latest eliminations from Season 40?

According to an online spoilers forum, Kaycee Clark and Devin Walker, two of the recent winners of The Challenge, are done competing in Season 40.

Devin is one of the show’s recent winners – having won his first final on Ride or Dies with teammate Tori Deal. That was also Tori’s first win on The Challenge. He returned as a mercenary in Season 39, aka Battle For a New Champion, where he eliminated Callum Izzard from the game.

Kaycee won in Season 38 with Chris “CT” Tamburello. The duo defeated two other teams, including one with Devin on The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies. Kaycee returned on Ride or Dies with her brother, Kenny Clark, but got eliminated just ahead of the show’s final.

She also appeared on the World Championship spin-off, reaching the final with The Challenge: Australia’s Troy Cullen. However, they finished among runner-ups.

Like Devin, Kaycee was a winning mercenary in Season 39 and eliminated Tula “Big T” Fazakerly from the cast.

As of this writing, the Vevmo forum thread didn’t indicate who eliminated Kaycee or Devin from Season 40.

Two elimination matchups also revealed from Season 40

Several elimination matchups and results were revealed via spoilers online on X (Twitter) through the known spoiler account @GamerVev.

In one matchup, Averey Tressler eliminated former Challenge winner Jodi Weatherton. Viewers last saw Jodi on The Challenge: World Championship.

A screenshot from GamerVev spoiler for a Season 40 elimination matchup. Pic credit: @GamerVev/Twitter

Four-time show winner Darrell Taylor eliminated Tony Raines from Season 40 in another elimination matchup.

The screenshot reveals a GamerVev spoiler for The Challenge Season 40 elimination matchup. Pic credit: @GamerVev/Twitter

It’s currently unknown what elimination events they competed in. However, based on Season 40 spoilers, some classic ones have been held, including Hall Brawl, Balls In, and Pole Wrestle.

Averey and Tony are among the cast members who have appeared on The Challenge: All Stars 4, which features several individuals still competing in Season 40.

They include former show winners Rachel Robinson, Cara Maria Sorbello, and Laurel Stucky. Their castmates — Ryan Kehoe and Derek Chavez — are still among the dwindling Season 40 cast.

Based on those All Stars 4 individuals still in the game, it’s possible they created an alliance to contend with the newer Vacation Alliance. Other competitors still in the game include Tori, Johnny Bananas, Josh Martinez, Michele Fitzgerald, and Olivia Kaiser.

The Challenge: All Stars 4 airs Wednesdays on Paramount+.