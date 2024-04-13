The Challenge Season 40 spoilers: Elimination results reveal only half the cast remains 

The Challenge Season 40 spoilers initially revealed a cast of 40 competitors filming for what fans believed could be an epic installment of MTV’s show.

Over the past month or so, spoilers have shared which competitors got eliminated, along with some of the matchups and events that happened.

Recently, fans expressed frustration over which cast members were still competing, as it might point to a large alliance running the game.

Two more cast members are now out of the game, and it may cast further doubt about the season.

As of these latest spoilers, only half the cast remains in Vietnam to compete for cash prizes, with several former winners vying to reach and win another final.

Who just got eliminated from Season 40?

Based on updates on a spoiler forum thread and social media posts, another multi-time champion is out of the game.

Previous spoiler reports showed champs Brad Fiorenza, Mark Long, Darrell Taylor, Jonna Mannion, and CT Tamburello were ousted. New spoilers reveal that Derrick Kosinski is also out.

Derrick last appeared in The Challenge: All Stars 3, where he lost an elimination to Nehemiah Clark. Based on the spoiler results, it seems the three-time Challenge winner lasted a while in the game, as earlier spoilers revealed he’d defeated promising newcomer Horacio Gutierrez in an elimination.

Derrick, an MTV Road Rules star, competed during 10 seasons of MTV’s The Challenge. He won during The Inferno 3, The Island, and The Ruins seasons of the show.

He also holds a 9-5 record in eliminations and won a classic Vendettas battle against Joss Mooney as a mercenary.

Averey Tressler is also out, per recent spoilers. Viewers watching All Stars 4 have seen the MTV OG, best known for her The Real World: Portland season with Jordan Wiseley, Nia Moore, and others.

Before All Stars 4 and Season 40, Averey competed in two seasons of The Challenge, one of which ended early due to a medical issue her partner, Leroy Garrett, experienced.

It’s unclear who eliminated Derrick and Averey or what events they did so in. The spoiler forum thread also mentions that their released order of eliminations may not be exact.

Who’s left competing in Season 40?

While many all-time greats and fan favorites are out, the final 20 members of Season 40’s cast still include a handful of strong contenders.

Derek Chavez, Ryan Kehoe, Josh Martinez, Kyland Young, Nia Moore, Nehemiah Clark, Olivia Kaiser, Cory Wharton, and Theo Campbell are among those who have yet to win The Challenge.

Remaining champions include recent Ride or Dies winners Tori Deal and Devin Walker, seven-time champion Johnny Bananas, and four-time winner Jordan.

It’s also worth noting that only one individual remains in the Era 1 group that recently lost Derrick. That is Rachel Robinson, who also appears on All Stars 4. She’s won The Challenge twice, making her a formidable threat in her return to MTV.

Additional champs remaining include Cara Maria Sorbello, Laurel Stucky, Kaycee Clark, and Jenny West. Season 40’s format at this point remains unclear, but it seems that just about any of the above competitors could win it.

The Challenge: All Stars 4 airs Wednesdays on Paramount+.