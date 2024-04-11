The Challenge’s Janelle Casaneve says sudden All Stars 4 exit was in ‘best interest’

The Challenge: All Stars 4 premiered back-to-back episodes, and the second installment featured a volatile situation between castmates which may have included more to the story.

All Stars 4 brought a star-studded cast, including fan favorites Leroy Garrett, Kam Williams, Cara Maria Sorbello, and Brad Fiorenza.

Returning OGs from the past also include Adam Larson, Ace Amerson, Flora Alekseyeva, Ayanna Mackins, Janelle Casaneve, Tina Barta, and Jasmine Reynaud.

Like MTV’s version, the spin-off on Paramount+ involves outplaying your opponents in daily challenges and outwitting them to survive.

Viewers saw a manipulative tactic by one cast member, as she planted ideas in the heads of other castmates when it came to casting votes for the elimination.

Subscribe to our The Challenge newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

This report will contain spoilers from Episode 2 of The Challenge: All Stars 4.

All Stars 4 cast member quits after castmate’s tactics

It’s not always fun and games with the MTV OGs on The Challenge: All Stars! In Season 4, Episode 2, Ayanna seemingly planned to put suspicion onto her castmate, Janelle.

The daily challenge saw Janelle finish in the bottom-performing group of competitors with Tina and Jasmine. Janelle told multiple castmates she would volunteer to go into elimination.

She also indicated that she would go against either Tina or Jasmine based on the voting group’s decision. However, Ayanna spun things when she spoke with others, suggesting that Janelle previously said she wanted to go in so she could take out a weaker player, Jasmine.

Upon hearing this secondhand from other cast members, Janelle defended herself and reiterated her initial remarks about volunteering for elimination and not caring who they chose as her opponent.

Later, Tina mentioned that Janelle wanted to go against Jasmine. That scene showed Janelle getting emotional, as she broke down in tears and said she couldn’t be part of this game anymore.

A teary-eyed Janelle eventually quit the game despite some castmates urging her to stay.

Meanwhile, Ayanna sat back and smiled about her plan working. The group with voting power had already put Tina into the elimination against Janelle. Tina won by forfeit due to her castmate’s exit.

Janelle took to Instagram after the episode aired to share additional thoughts on appearing on All Stars and why she left early.

“Thank you all for the love and support. The flood of DMs is truly heartwarming. It’s an honor to come back and compete again. This is a game I love so much… not just to play but to watch. I was a fan before I became a competitor. To be in the presence of some of the greats to play this game was incredible,” she wrote in her caption.

Janelle explained that it was in her “best interest” to leave the show when she did, also indicating there was much more to the situation.

She wrote, “The real reason I chose to leave is much deeper and extremely defaming to who I am as a person and what I stand for, however, I respect the direction in which it was presented. Overall I’m grateful for the opportunity to come back and to meet some very incredible people. I look forward to watching these Allstars compete!”

Janelle also commented, “The silver lining is that hardships are opportunities for us to grow, learn, and strengthen our values.”

Castmate said Janelle’s All Stars 4 situation was ‘unbelievable to witness’

Her castmate, Jasmine Reynaud, also posted several messages after watching the episode.

In one post, she indicated, “This woman had to deal with so much s**t that was unbelievable to witness in South Africa.”

“It’s not my story to tell, but I’ll say this, the main pot stirrer had a side kick helping! Pay attention she’s not hard to spot!” Jasmine posted.

Jasmine didn’t elaborate on the situation but based on her remarks and Janelle’s, leaving the show seemed to be in the best interest of her mental health and well-being.

Janelle debuted on MTV’s The Real World: Key West, where her castmates included future Challenge legend Johnny Bananas. She won her rookie season of The Challenge, Inferno 3, and later competed in The Gauntlet III.

Her All Stars 4 appearance was her second on the spin-off series, as she previously reached the final alongside Darrell Taylor in All Stars 2.

The Challenge: All Stars 4 airs Wednesdays on Paramount+.